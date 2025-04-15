One Piece Proves Why Kizaru Is the Scariest Admiral

There is nothing more frightening than someone who can control light itself. Light is electromagnetic radiation that humans can see with their eyes. The speed of light is often used as the measurement for ultimate speed, representing the instant travel between an on and off switch. One Piece uses plenty of absurd powers thanks to Devil Fruits, but a man made out of light is high up there for one of the more overpowered abilities. You can’t stop light from existing; light radiates everywhere where the eye sees. Stopping the light is almost like preventing the sun from rising. However, what makes the Glint-Glint Fruit’s powers so dangerous in One Piece is the man who controls it.

Kizaru is one of three Admirals in the Marines, the top position in the entire organization, and one of the strongest beings on the planet. Whereas his subordinates and fellow Admirals all have a strong sense of justice they follow, Kizaru does not, making him extra dangerous. The Egghead Island Arc exemplifies why Kizaru such a force of nature, showcasing how truly overwhelming his abilities are. The character has already defeated the Strawhats handily in pre-timeskip, and his return for Egghead reveals why the protagonists should still be afraid of him.

Kizaru’s Uncertain Justice Makes Him Dangerous

Every marine follows a specific code of ethics, a type of Justice. Kizaru follows Uncertain Justice, a type of ethics where Kizaru doesn’t have a strong moral byline and is instead a willing cog in the machinery. He is a robot, not too dissimilar to The Terminator, an unflinching man who completes any mission handed out to him. The beauty of One Piece is that every character is given a quirk, including the villains. To counteract Kizaru’s insane powers, manga author Eiichiro Oda gave Kizaru an aloof personality. While he takes some glee in the punishment he dishes out, Kizaru is more empty-headed than cunning. He doesn’t care what the orders are, he will carry them out to completion.

That’s what makes him such a dangerous foe: he is a man with no emotions. He’s also the perfect antithesis to Luffy, who is all emotion and has strong stances on his beliefs. How can a man who is nothing but his feelings defeat a man with none? Oda solves this dilemma by peeling away the layers of what makes Kizaru the man he is, revealing the admiral’s friendship with Vegapunk. As the story of Egghead Island progresses, Kizaru’s nonchalant personality slowly facades as it becomes evident his orders are finally slowly him down. Oda also gave Luffy the ultimate power boost with Gear 5, allowing the rubber man to finally one-up Kizaru by forcing the admiral into his world. Kizaru is forced to feel, even if he likes it or not.

Egghead Island Highlights Kizaru’s Powers

Episode 1125 of the One Piece anime features some of Kizaru’s most impressive light abilities, including turning into pure light to phase through the barrier for Egghead Island. Light isn’t really a tangible thing; it’s not something that typically has mass or can be touched. Light is unstoppable, impenetrable, it can move in and out of places because it can’t be made solid. Kizaru uses these same techniques when battling the Strawhats at Sabaody Archipelago, except the crew is now stronger. Luffy now has the power of Nika, aka the Sun God. If Kizaru is the light emitting from the sun, then Luffy now represents the sun itself. The rematch between Luffy and Kizaru would be a battle between the suns!