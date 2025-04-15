The Simpsons Star to Launch New Podcast With Behind-the-Scenes Stories and More

One of the major stars behind The Simpsons is launching a brand new podcast teasing stories from behind the scenes from their nearly four decades of working with the animated franchise. The Simpsons star Nancy Cartwright is likely known by fans as the voice of Bart Simpson, but has also contributed to many characters over the years like Nelson Muntz, Ralph Wiggum, Todd Flanders and more. Now that the long running animated series has confirmed that it will be running for even more years to come with Fox renewing The Simpsons through to Season 40, Cartwright is about to give fans even more to enjoy.

Nancy Cartwright has announced that she will be starring in the upcoming “Simpsons Declassified With Nancy Cartwright” a new audio and video podcast from Cartwright and Monica Gil-Rodriguez’s CRE84U Entertainment in partnership with Audacy. Cartwright will be hosting the show alongside her producing partner at CRE84U, Sofy Kurtz, as she promises to tell some stories from her experiences behind the scenes of working on the show for the past 35 years that fans have never heard before.

The Simpsons’ Nancy Cartwright Launches New Podcast

As reported by Variety, “Simpsons Declassified With Nancy Cartwright” will feature the voice star sharing new stories from her time working on the animated series that fans have never heard before. The show is even touting that it will break down some of the big predictions that The Simpsons has made over the years along with special guest stars, writers, directors, and even celebrities who will join the show to share their favorite moments and stories from behind the scenes of production as well. As of the time of this publication, however, there is no release date for the podcast yet.

Monica Gil-Rodriguez will serve on “Simpsons Declassified With Nancy Cartwright” as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Audacy’s head of podcasts, Leah Reis-Dennis. Cartwright and Gil-Rodriguez shared the following statement alongside the announcement, “We’re thrilled to finally announce the launch of ‘Simpsons Declassified’ — a four-year labor of love for the fans,” the statement reads. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Leah Reis-Dennis and her incredible team at Audacy to bring this dream project to life.” With even more of The Simpsons to come, there is certainly going to be no shortage of material to cover for fans.

What’s Next for The Simpsons?

It’s been a great time to be a fan of The Simpsons as its clear that the franchise is changing. The last few seasons of the TV series have started experimenting in fun ways with the characters that fans haven’t seen in a long time, and now those behind the show are starting to open up even more about their time with the franchise. These stars have become far more readily available in terms of talking about their time with The Simpsons, and this will be one of the biggest ways to see into the production of the show yet.

The Simpsons is also not going to slow down any time soon as it’s now been confirmed to continue through to Season 40. But that’s not the same for the voice cast behind it all as we’re starting to see some major shifts of the stars who have been with it since before the full series even began nearly four decades ago. The show will continue to change how it’s made, and thankfully now shows like Cartwright’s upcoming podcast will give long time fans a better insight into how it all comes together.

