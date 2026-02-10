Beloved Disney Animated Series Hints at Two Major Updates

Cartoon Network might be one of the biggest players on the block in the animation world, but the Disney Channel has had its fair share of major franchises that have become fan favorites. Shows like Gravity Falls and The Owl House might have only had a few seasons to their names, but animation fans are still talking up the two series. One other animated series has garnered quite the passionate fanbase, with the said Disney animated series creator teasing some earth-shattering news. Unfortunately, said news will reportedly be “good” and “bad,” so let the speculation begin for the future of Amphibia.

In a recent update from Amphibia creator Matt Braly, the animator stated, “I’ll have two big news items to share this week, one is good, the other one…not so much.” While the news in question wasn’t confirmed to be related to Amphibia, Braly is perhaps best known for helping forge this amphibian story for Disney. Before he hopped on board to weave the story of Anne Boonchuy, Matt had a hand in creating the likes of Gravity Falls, Steven Universe, Big City Greens, The Owl House, and the animated film The Mitchells Vs. The Machines. Braly is also planning to work on another film for Sony Pictures Animation, though that project has been wrapped in mystery.

Will Amphibia Return?

While Amphibia’s comeback is far from assured, Braly did hint at his animated universe returning at some point in the future. Unfortunately, for those expecting a return to the Disney Channel, you might be out of luck. Matt hinted at the idea that he was actively looking to bring back Anne and friends with a special story, though it wouldn’t be animated, “Not a television show per se, but I do think it would be fun to return to the characters and world in a very unexpected way. We do have some cool ideas for continuing the show, or continuing the story.”

As for the mysterious Sony Animation film, Braly will be working on the project with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar. Matt will, according to previous reports, direct the movie and will co-write the story with Sugar. Ironically, Matt Braly also had a part to play in the recent internet success story, Knights of Guinevere. Forged by Owl House creator Dana Terrace, the pilot episode landed on YouTube and currently sits with over sixteen million views on the platform.

Ironically enough, Amphibia has returned on the Disney Channel quite a few times thanks to the crossover series known as Chibiverse. During this animated show that re-imagines countless Disney characters as tinier, cuter versions of themselves, many of Braly’s characters returned and have met characters from Gravity Falls and The Owl House, to name a few. While Amphibia might not make a comeback in the way that many are hoping for, there’s a strong possibility that the Disney Channel franchise isn’t finished yet.

