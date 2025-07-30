Amphibia Creator Teases the Show’s Possible Comeback

Amphibia is one of Disney Television Animation’s bigger modern day franchises, and the creator behind it all is teasing a possible comeback for the show. Amphibia hit the Disney Channel together in the same generation as a number of other major hits with fans like Gravity Falls and The Owl House, and each one of these franchises have been celebrated ever since. While each of these series were brought to their ultimate conclusion, it’s been made clear in the years since that fans have been hoping to see these franchises continue with new stories someday. And Amphibia is moving forward in that sense.

Amphibia series creator Matt Braly has been teaming up with Tokyopop on some special new projects continuing the franchise with new stories, but during their franchise panel as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend (as reported by Laughing Place), the creator also revealed that he’s cautiously optimistic about the future. Exploring options to continue the show with perhaps a new special or maybe even a mini-series, Amphibia‘s creator is hoping to return to the world and its characters.

Amphibia Creator Teases New Comeback Special

While Amphibia series creator Matt Braly noted how he’s not seeking to return with a new series, he is actively seeking to return with a new special, “Not a television show per se,” Braly noted, “but I do think it would be fun to return to the characters and world in a very unexpected way.” Braly has been continuing the series’ story in other ways such as with the new comic event with Tokyopop, Amphibia: Strange Voyage. This new arc takes place one year after the animated series’ finale, and follows Sprig, Polly, Ivy, Maddie, and Grime on an adventure to a new, unexplored region.

Braly has previously noted his possible return to an animated version of Amphibia last year as he noted it could be possible with enough support from the fans with releases like its new art book, “We do have some cool ideas for continuing the show, or continuing the story.” Now that comics like Amphibia: Strange Voyage are starting to tell the next phase of the story, if fans continue to show their love for the franchise it might be possible to see the animated franchise return with a new entry someday.

How to Watch Amphibia

As for the series itself, Disney teases what to expect from Amphibia as such, “Amphibia chronicles the comedic adventures of thirteen-year-old Anne Boonchuy. After stealing a mysterious music box, Anne is magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland full of talking frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne transforms from monster to hero and discovers the first true friendship of her life.”

It has a complete three season run now streaming with Disney+, so that’s where you can catch up with it all at this time. It’s both episodic in nature, and then starts to tell a serialized story as it gets closer to its grand finale. It’s definitely an epic series that you should check out, and now might be the perfect time if a new special or animated continuation is potentially on the table.

