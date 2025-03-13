Amphibia Creator Teases Sprig’s Return for New Project

Amphibia might have come to an end some time ago, but the creator behind it all is teasing Sprig will return for a new project. Amphibia is part of a special generation of animated shows with Disney that both told episodic stories, but also built a much grander narrative across multiple seasons. Shows such as The Owl House, DuckTales, and Gravity Falls are in the same generation of shows that continue to make an impact with fans years after their respective ends, and there’s been quite a lot of desire from fans to see each of them return with new projects some day.

Amphibia is coming to shelves with a brand new art book together with Tokyopop, and series creator Matt Braly has been involved with bringing it all together. Speaking in a recent interview with Comics Beat about the new The Art of Amphibia book, Braly teased that this would not be the only new project for the series on the way. While the creator didn’t reveal much about what could be coming next, Braly did tease that this new project would follow Sprig and his friends on a new adventure.

Amphibia Creator Teases Sprig’s Return

When asked about new projects the creator now has in the works, Braly stated “Art of Amphibia is not the last Amphibia book we are making with Tokyopop – we have another very exciting project that is just now being written and drawn…I can’t say too much but as a hint I can tease that it’s about Sprig and his friends on an exciting expedition.” So while Braly was playing coy about what to expect from the new Amphibia story. It’s a big tease for sure as it’s more Sprig following the end of the series. Whether it’s a sequel or set within the series before its time skip finale, it’s still going to be something new to enjoy.

Braly has previously revealed that there is an interest to continue Amphibia with a proper return of the show in some form someday if there’s enough fan support. Noting during Anime Expo 2024 last year, Braly noted if there’s enough support for book releases like The Art of Amphibia that there are ideas to continue it all, “We do have some cool ideas for continuing the show, or continuing the story.” Amphibia is ripe with all kinds of potential stories for its future, so it would be a welcome return among fans for sure as there’s plenty to explore for each of the characters.

Why You Should Watch Amphibia

But even if the series doesn’t return with new episodes and instead continues with newly drawn stories with Tokyopop instead, Amphibia is a world that you need to jump into either way. It’s now complete and you can find all three seasons of the animated series now streaming with Disney+. The series did come to a complete end with a final season that brought it all to an explosive climax, and it’s certainly a fun one to watch all the way from the beginning to watch it all evolve.

As for the series itself, Disney teases what to expect from Amphibia as such, “Amphibia chronicles the comedic adventures of thirteen-year-old Anne Boonchuy. After stealing a mysterious music box, Anne is magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland full of talking frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne transforms from monster to hero and discovers the first true friendship of her life.”

