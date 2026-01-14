An Adult Swim Game is Shutting Down Forever

Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim has been a platform for introducing some of the biggest animated series in recent memory. Shows like Primal, Smiling Friends, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Venture Bros, and many more have garnered multiple seasons, assuring that the programming block will always be remembered. Unfortunately, despite the success of Adult Swim, it doesn’t mean that every project originating from the banner is guaranteed a bright future. In a sad new update, one of the longest-running games from the Cartoon Network platform has announced that it is coming to an end this year, revealing how much more time players have with the Smith family.

Pocket Mortys is arguably one of the biggest video games to arrive on the mobile market from the legendary animated series Rick & Morty. First arriving in 2016, this year marks its tenth anniversary, but unfortunately, this year will be its last. In an announcement from the game creators, Pocket Mortys will shut down on April 13th, but the mobile entry does have some gifts for fans, “After ten amazing years, Pocket Mortys will come to an end. As a thank you for playing, everything in-game is now free, and all Morty rewards are available in the wild. Keep squanching with us until April 13th.”

Rick And Morty’s Digital Misadventures

For those who never had the opportunity to check out Pocket Mortys, the game hilariously took a page from Pokémon when it came to its premise. In the digital domain, the players found themselves trying to “catch” alternate reality iterations of Morty Smith, with each housing different powers and abilities for the user to use. Ultimately, this digital entry does fit in nicely with the show’s main story, as the Council of Ricks and the countless alternate realities converge in this story.

As for the future of the Adult Swim series itself, Rick and Morty has yet to announce when its ninth season will land on Cartoon Network. While many fans are crossing their fingers that the show will return in 2026, nothing has been confirmed one way or the other. Luckily, whenever season nine arrives, we have much more to look forward to when it comes to the Smith family. Adult Swim has already confirmed that Rick and Morty will run up to at least season twelve, and considering the wild terrain that the animated series has covered, it’s anyone’s guess where Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith will go next.

Ironically enough, this particular Adult Swim universe is planning a new spin-off series to focus on one of its biggest supporting characters. While Rick and Morty: The Anime might have failed for many, Cartoon Network is hoping to find success with the upcoming series focusing on Keith David’s character, the President of the United States. President Curtis has been confirmed as another entry in the Rick and Morty universe, though, much like the main series’ ninth season, nothing has been confirmed in terms of release date.

