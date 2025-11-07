Rick And Morty: The End Shares First Look (Exclusive)

Rick and Morty recently brought its eighth season to a close earlier this year, throwing some major curveballs into the lives of the Smith family as a result. Thanks to the runaway success of the series and the viewership it receives, the Adult Swim property has already been renewed all the way up until season twelve. This, of course, means that animation fans can expect four more seasons at the very least, with the potential for more in the future. Unfortunately, Rick And Morty: The End is setting the stage for a surprising conclusion for the Cartoon Network series, and we have an exclusive first look.

Rick And Morty: The End is a new comic book mini-series that promises to bring the printed adventures of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith to a close. Oni Press, the publishers of the series, even went so far as to confirm that “The End” was no “artful metaphor” but indeed was being released as a “fantastically fatal finale for Rick And Morty.” From writer Daniel Kibblesmith and artist Jarrett Williams, the upcoming mini-series will bring about the final chapter of Oni Press’ time with the characters after ten years and over one hundred comic book issues.

Alongside the comic book’s first issue covers, Oni Press shared with ComicBook.com the first few pages of the initial issue, along with a description of the story that will end Rick and Morty’s illustrious career. Here’s how the comic book publisher describes Rick and Morty: The End: “Rick Sanchez, the most wanted man in this and every other universe, is on the run. With a bounty on his head, every government, military, pirate, mobster, bounty hunter, bail bondsman, religious institution, theater troupe, circus clown, and endangered species is on the hunt to bring in Rick—DEAD OR ALIVE. The only one who can bring Rick in warm is the one person who knows him best: Morty Smith. But Morty’s not the only Smith hot on Rick’s trail . . . “Space Beth” Smith is determined to bring Rick in, and she doesn’t particularly care how. Now it’s just a question of who can get to him first!”

oni press

oni press

oni press

oni presss

oni press

The End Approaches

Fans can expect to pick up the first issue of this series when it arrives at comic book stores and retailers on December 3rd next month. Hilariously, Oni Press shared more details about the series and the comic covers that will be accompanying it, “Obviously, after reading all of that, you’re already on your feet, gripping your electronic device in anticipation. However, you may want to put that device down as you’re about to learn more about the cover art, and the excitement will force your hands into squeezing said device into a pulp of metal scraps and electronics because you can’t wait any longer.”

“RICK AND MORTY: THE END #1 sets phasers to “Excitement” with covers by Dangerous” Dave Bardin (Rick and Morty vs. the Universe), “Terrific” Troy Little (Cult of the Lamb), “Phantastic” Phil Murphy (Street Sharks), and “Also Terrific” Tom Fowler (EC Cruel Universe)! And we haven’t even mentioned the blind bag-less variants featuring Rick and Morty looking at their past adventures! Prepare for THE END OF RICK AND MORTY COMIC BOOKS WITH RICK AND MORTY: THE END #1, blasting into stores on December 3!”

You can see the alternate covers that will be made available for the first issue below as all prepare to say goodbye to Rick and Morty in their comic book adventures.

oni press

oni press

oni press

oni press

The History of Rick And Morty Comics

Thanks to its monumental success on Adult Swim, Rick And Morty has had a long history in the comic book world. To date, the franchise hasn’t just had a titular series, but has released quite a few mini-series that have seen the Smith family participate in Dungeons and Dragons, go to hell, fight Cthulu, jump into the manga game, and so much more. Considering how the Cartoon Network series has shared its adventures in the past in the comic book medium, we fully expect The End to bring the titular characters’ story to a close with a bang.

