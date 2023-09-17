The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2B Trailer Released

The Ancient Magus' Bride is returning with more Season 2 episodes next month as part of the upcoming slate of Fall 2023 anime releases, and now fans have gotten another crucial look at what to expect from the new episodes with a new trailer! The Ancient Magus' Bride kicked off its run with Season 2 earlier this year as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and following a break for the Summer, the anime is finally set to return with new episodes adapting more of Kore Yamazaki's original The Ancient Magus' Bride manga with the highly anticipated College Arc.

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 will be returning for Part 2 this October for the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the College Arc of the series opens up all sorts of emotional new challenges that fans will see play out over the course of the newest episodes. Revealing the new ending theme song for The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 titled "fam" as performed by Yuyu, you can check out the newest trailer for The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2's next half of episodes below:

How to Watch The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 features a returning staff and cast from the previous episodes, and will be premiering on October 5th as part of the new wave of anime releases coming this Fall. If you wanted to catch up on all of the available episodes (and OVA specials) released so far, you can check out The Ancient Magus' Bride streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first half of The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 as such:

"Chise was able to accept Elias and herself, if not necessarily everything about her situation. After Cartaphilus fell back into a slumber that would not last forever, Chise was able to go back to her regular life. Then she receives an invitation from a mutual aid organization for mages called the College. Under the British Library exists a secret society of mages. Encounters and interactions with people are about to open some new doors. This is a story about saving yourself to save another."

What are you hoping to see from The Ancient Magus' Bride's new episodes this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!