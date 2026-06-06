Netflix Snags One of Crunchyroll’s Biggest 2026 Anime

The streaming wars have seen platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and countless others attempting to gain supremacy in the anime market. While Crunchyroll focuses primarily on anime, Netflix’s overall subscriber numbers have made the latter the biggest place for anime series. In a surprising twist, one of 2026’s biggest new anime is making the jump from remaining an exclusive to Crunchyroll to becoming a part of Netflix’s anime library. If you’re a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist and you have a Netflix subscription, you’ll have the chance to check out the latest anime from creator Hiromu Arakawa and Studio BONES.

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Daemons of the Shadow Realm, for those who don’t know, released its first episode earlier this April, presenting a world that is far different from that of the Elric Brothers. The story of Yuru and Asa hit the ground running, holding an art style similar to that of both Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Considering the popularity of the anime adaptation, it makes sense that Netflix would vie to add Arakawa and BONES’s adaptation to its library. Taking to social media, the streaming service confirmed that several episodes from Daemons of the Shadow Realm will land on Netflix starting on July 4th. You can check out more details for the upcoming release below.

Meet Yuru's Daemons, Right and Left.



Daemons of the Shadow Realm arrives WORLDWIDE with multiple dubs available and new episodes weekly starting July 4! pic.twitter.com/UYjo5hnbBm — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 5, 2026

The Appeal of the Daemons

Courtesy of Bones

Daemons of the Shadow Realm was touted as a supernatural, action-packed thriller that focused on two siblings who were on opposite sides of the aisle. While the anime adaptation was billed as taking place in a different world from our own, the first episode introduced some shocking elements that the world of Asa and Yuru isn’t too difficult after all. While Yuru lived in tranquility in a far less technologically advanced village than what we know, Asa is revealed to hail from a society that would fit right into the real world. Unfortunately, this big reveal couldn’t happen at a worse time for Yuru.

The first episode of the anime adaptation pulled the rug out from its protagonist and viewers alike, as Asa attacked Yuru’s home and created a serious rift between the siblings. Luckily, Yuru was given Daemon protectors known as Left and Right, and has been exploring modern civilization ever since. With the first season set to have around twenty-four episodes, this doesn’t mean that the entire story will be told. To date, creator Hiromu Arakawa is continuing to release new chapters of Daemons of the Shadow Realm’s manga, meaning we could be in for far another season in the future once season one ends.

Studio BONES, the production house responsible for both Fullmetal Alchemist and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, has been quite busy, even with My Hero Academia recently releasing its series finale. To date, the studio is working on the likes of Marriagetoxin, Bungo Stray Gods, Gachiakuta, and SK8 the Infinity.

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