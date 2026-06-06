Major Shonen Jump Series Hit With Sudden Hiatus Before Release

One major Shonen Jump series has announced it’s going on a sudden hiatus before it was set to release it’s next major chapter. It’s been a wild time for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as the start of the Summer has kicked off a new wave of debuts and cancellations as more series try and get their attention from fans. It’s a very competitive time as many manga try and become the next big hit, and unfortunately it also means that some series need to take sudden breaks from time to time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This unfortunately is the case for Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi. While it was originally scheduled to return with its next chapter coming on June 8th with the next issue of Shonen Jump, the official social media account has announced that the manga will be taking a week long break and won’t be returning for a new chapter until the June 14th issue of the magazine. It’s not that long of a hiatus, but will still come as a bummer to those fans anxiously waiting to see what’s next.

Courtesy of Shueisha

Following this sudden hiatus, Kagurabachi Chapter 124 will now be releasing on June 14th rather than its previously scheduled release this week. This sudden break comes just a month after Hokazono had to take another sudden break, so fans are starting to worry about the nature of the creator’s health at this time. It’s no secret that Shonen Jump creators have to maintain intensive schedules during their serializations, and often results in poor health for each one that come with major health ramifications for their lives going forward.

Manga fans would rather creators maintain their health rather than rush to put out a new chapter each week, but that’s also the unfortunate nature of Shonen Jump as a magazine itself. Many series are cancelled before they even get to 20 chapters because they’re not able to garner enough attention even with new weekly chapter releases, and that undoubtedly puts even more pressure on the more successful franchises that are seen as pillars of the magazine like Kagurabachi. With Hokazono now working through the manga’s second phase, that pressure must have increased tenfold.

Kagurabachi Anime Announced for 2027

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

The Kagurabachi manga might have been hit with a sudden hiatus, but the franchise has some big plans for the future. Kagurabachi is currently scheduled to make its full anime debut sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but a more concrete release date or potential international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. But fans will get their chance to see it all in action much sooner than that too.

Kagurabachi will be going on a World Tour through the rest of the year with special appearances at Anime Expo, Japan Expo, Anime NYC and more planned. They will be screening the first 20 minutes of the anime’s premiere, and even feature Taihi Kimura (who stars as Chihiro Rokuhira) and producer Koichi Yasuda in attendance to help break it all down as well.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!