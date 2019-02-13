Anime Fans Pick Out This Era’s Best Girl In New Poll

When it comes to anime, fans don’t have a shortage of female characters. Heroines have been gifted more and more screen time over the years, giving them clout like never before. So, in a recent poll, it fell to fans to pick out this era’s best girls, and the vote’s result may not have gone like you expect.

Recently, Goo Ranking polled fans in Japan to find out who the best girl of the Heisei period is. The era is on-going in Japan as it began in January 1918 (via Crunchyroll). The period’s arrival was marked by the death of Emperor Hirohito, and it is expected to end in April 2019.

With the era’s end fast approaching, fans gathered online to mark the top anime girls to debut since 1989. You can check out the top ten list below and see if your best pick made the cut:

Asuna Yuki (Sword Art Online)

Nami (One Piece)

Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Ran Mouri (Case Closed)

Boa Hancok (One Piece)

Kagura (Gintama)

Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Rukia Kuchiki (Bleach)

Homura Akemi (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

As the report shows, the top twenty list populated by a few more titles. Ghost in the Shell, Pretty Cure, and several other anime series made the list. So, if you don’t see your favorite in the list above, you can check out the ranking’s full list here.

With February nearing its midway point, a slew of New Year’s polls are beginning to release their results at long last. For anime folks, another went up earlier this week gathering the top series from the ’90s which fans want remade. According to the results, Slam Dunk came in first place as the highly popular basketball series is long overdue for a comeback. H2 came in second place appropriately enough with Yu Yu Hakusho, Rurouni Kenshin, and others following suit. You can check out the top ten pick list below:

Slam Dunk, H2, Yu Yu Hakusho, Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Swordsman Romantic Story, Future GPX Cyber Formula, Boys over Flowers, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water, Hell Teacher Nube, Mamotte Shugogetten!

So, did you favorite best girl make this Heisei period list?