JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s JOJODay Reveals Good News For U.S. Fans (And How You Can Watch Live)

On April 12th, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has something big planned for fans. JOJODay is teased as an event that will reveal big news about the future of the franchise as promotional material has brought together the anime Joestars once again. While said anime bonanza might be taking place in Japan, Warner Bros Japan has some good news for Western fans who have fallen in love with the work of Hirohiko Araki. In a new press release, the bizarre anime franchise has revealed that fans will have the opportunity to check out the event for themselves regardless of where they live and we have all the details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

JoJo fans around the world will have the opportunity to stream JOJODay live, for a price. For around $38 USD, North American fans and those outside of Japan will have the chance to watch all the events that take place for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-themed day. By clicking here, you can secure your streaming ticket right now. Focusing on the franchise’s past and future, fans are crossing their fingers that the Steel Ball Run might finally be confirmed following the anime ending of Stone Ocean.

What is JOJODay?

Warner Bros

If you want a breakdown of this major anime event, here’s how Warner Bros Japan describes JOJODay, “On April 12, Warner Bros. Japan will host JOJODAY STAGE, the special fan festival connecting the past and future of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure animation series. For the first time in nearly six years, this special live audience event will feature an incredible lineup of guests! Joining us on stage are voice actors Kazuyuki Okitsu (voice as Jonathan Joestar), Daisuke Ono (voice as Jotaro Kujo), Junichi Suwabe (voice as Leone Abbacchio), and Fairouz Ai (voice as Jolyne Cujoh) along with JO☆STARS, the trio behind the iconic opening themes of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure animation series.”

“Additionally, special video appearances have been confirmed from Tomokazu

Sugita (voice as Joseph Joestar), Yuki Ono (voice as Josuke Higashikata), and

Kensho Ono (voice as Giorno Giovanna). And a comedian Kendo Kobayashi will

serve as the MC, bringing fans a must-see stage event that transcends generations of the series alongside the star-studded voice cast and theme song artists.”

The Steel Ball Run Explained

Should JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure continue to follow its source material, the next anime season will be Steel Ball Run, as the story of Johnny Joestar took place following Jolyne Cujoh’s departure. Often referred to by Joestar fans as one of best entries of the series, the seventh storyline focuses on a horserace across the United States in the past, where the winner will receive their greatest desire. Not only is the series jam-packed with Stand battles, but said battles often take place on horseback throughout.

As of the writing of this article, we aren’t sure as to whether or not David Production will be making a comeback. The production house has been with the series since Phantom Blood kicked off but this doesn’t mean it will be tied to the Joestars forever. Fingers crossed that David will once again make a comeback to animate what is considered one of the best Joestar stories of all time, horses and all.

Want to see what’s in store for the Joestars later this month? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.