Anime Fans Are Going to War Over the Industry’s Best Voice Actors

You might think that it is easy doing voice work but that is where you’d be wrong. The job is a job like any other, and it requires long hours and more effort than you may expect. For the anime industry, working as a voice actor is a labor of love, and there are hundreds of people who want to break into the field. And over on Twitter, you will see some anime fans are going to bat for their favorite voice acting performance.

The whole thing began when a Twitter user posted an iconic scene from Hunter x Hunter. The series might be on hiatus in print, but its shortly lived anime had some classic moments. The latest series saw Megumi Han play Gon in the Japanese dub, and the vocal performance she gave when Gon transforms into his adult state for the first time is something else.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I dare you to name a better voice acting perfomance than this one from Gon’s voice actor pic.twitter.com/qLiwa3Aigb — wizzy | VAGABOND SZN (@Wizzzy98) April 7, 2020

Truly, it will give you shivers. You can check outthe clip above if you do not mind spoilers, but you should know it will stick with you. Han put her soul into the performance, but she is not the only star to have done so.

As you can see below, a few examples were given online of performances done by anime actors who went the extra mile. From JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to Neon Genesis Evangelion and more, there are many anime out there which asked a lot from its actors. So if you do not see your favorite scene listed below, it is time you hit up social media to defend your top-ranked anime performance!

Does this moment of Hunter x Hunter stand out to you the most? Or does another top that on your list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Incomparable, Truly

Megumi Han was outstanding here 😭

I have a lot from Gintama but it would be spoilers for someone who’s watching 😂 — Jec Yorozuya 🙏Silver Soul🙏 (@7jeeeeeeec) April 7, 2020

Let Him Eat Cake

My personal favorite is luffy at whole cake yelling at sanji about not eating and leaving that spot, but this up there for sure. — Yiba |Watching Gintama| (@SoAbs_) April 7, 2020

Let’s Break It Down

Knov’s mental breakdown scene. — ringo (@ameyuuri) April 7, 2020

Dedicate Your Hearts

Daisuke Ono as Erwin commanding his troops on the suicide charge in Attack on Titan — Sundee (@ReadMyGOATs) April 7, 2020

You’re Approaching Me…?

Dio when he was fighting jotaro — pickel (@BrokeVEVO) April 7, 2020

Fullmetal Voice Acting

It’s almost impossible but I think the voice acting in his death scene is better than this but only by a hair. pic.twitter.com/NZRyZ9MMBl — Chaden’s Brother (Newgate_Always) (@SavageBo111) April 8, 2020

A Timeless Classic