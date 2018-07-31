An Anime Bingo War Is Trying To Take Over The Internet

If you’ve never dipped into the world of anime bingo, then it is time you made yourself familiar with the game. The classic game is not just for retired folk anymore. These days, even the most casual otaku can join the bingo craze, and it is just that.

All you have to do is head to Twitter and search for anime bingo. You’ll find all you need there.

For those unfamiliar with the rising trend, social media has been taken over by a game set forth by the anime fandom. Netizens from around the world wanted a way to compare their anime interests with others, and bingo made the game a bit more interesting.

Hello twitter! I have made an anime (and manga) bingo generator that uses the AniList API for searching! https://t.co/8xDjM2KlgM pic.twitter.com/tQr2LXCGW7 — Walf (@walfieee) July 29, 2018

As you can see above, fans began making bingo card sheets themed around their anime interests. From top characters to worst shows, fans made bingo cards to share their anime binge list, but the sacred game didn’t stay that way for long.

After all, this is the Internet. You can’t make an online bingo game and not have the event hit up with memes. As you can see in the slides below, fans are getting creative with their bingo cards to make their go-to series totally clear, and the results are rather hilarious.

If you want to make your own bingo card, you can do so pretty easily. A user known as Walf created an easy generator for anime and manga here. All you have to do is select your top titles and watch as your best boys and girl get populated onto the sheet.

So, which titles fall on your personal bingo card? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fullmetal Alchemist Anyone?

k here’s my favourite anime bingo pic.twitter.com/98alReDXpG — weebers @ week of reprieve | 56/150 orbs (@mysteitive) July 29, 2018

You Can’t Beat Yuri On Ice…

finally made my own bingo, these are just some of my favorites pic.twitter.com/y208aoVMF5 — ☆ nat ☆ (@atomicyuuri) July 30, 2018

When Anime’s Angriest Leads Assemble

Here’s my favorite characters bingo. What do we have alike? ? pic.twitter.com/OsHwuHAUxw — Roronoa Zoro (@ZoroGoat) July 31, 2018

The Rise Of A Certain Magical Index

I have done a bingo for anime too! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j9PGLm5gPM — Haw ?? (@SlNONON) July 30, 2018

The Ultimate One Piece Bingo

Aight so since anime bingo is popping right now I decided to do a fave One Piece Character Bingo. To make it harder I only used 4 strawhats. (Jimbe not official yet ?) What ya’ll got? pic.twitter.com/kmoUPxCuKy — WANO SZN ???? (@PorscheofSports) July 31, 2018

Bingo! Bingo Everywhere!

heyy uh so jumping on the bandwagon here’s my favourote anime bingo pic.twitter.com/NHHRMEpytL — May ? (@tsxkky) July 30, 2018

We See You, Lupin

took a really long time to put together but this is my anime bingo ?? pic.twitter.com/6j8EH3ZVGI — pregnant lupin theory (@taddIefantasy) July 30, 2018

You Willing To D-D-D-Duel Over This

Here’s my bingo. I added anime and manga 😀 Now I can weed out fake friends. pic.twitter.com/yg7rARuryC — Venus (@porcelainpaeony) July 31, 2018

When Bingo Goes A Step Too Far

if you get a bingo on this, you have pretentious taste and should consider checking yourself into the anime retirement home



also there’s like 35 things I wanted to put on here but didn’t and I’m annoyed by the site using transliterated names pic.twitter.com/IekUxAHP3Q — ? Diana ? Soreil ? (@silencedrowns) July 29, 2018

Well, We Knew This Was Coming…