Anime

An Anime Bingo War Is Trying To Take Over The Internet

If you’ve never dipped into the world of anime bingo, then it is time you made yourself familiar […]

By

If you’ve never dipped into the world of anime bingo, then it is time you made yourself familiar with the game. The classic game is not just for retired folk anymore. These days, even the most casual otaku can join the bingo craze, and it is just that.

All you have to do is head to Twitter and search for anime bingo. You’ll find all you need there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with the rising trend, social media has been taken over by a game set forth by the anime fandom. Netizens from around the world wanted a way to compare their anime interests with others, and bingo made the game a bit more interesting.

As you can see above, fans began making bingo card sheets themed around their anime interests. From top characters to worst shows, fans made bingo cards to share their anime binge list, but the sacred game didn’t stay that way for long.

After all, this is the Internet. You can’t make an online bingo game and not have the event hit up with memes. As you can see in the slides below, fans are getting creative with their bingo cards to make their go-to series totally clear, and the results are rather hilarious.

If you want to make your own bingo card, you can do so pretty easily. A user known as Walf created an easy generator for anime and manga here. All you have to do is select your top titles and watch as your best boys and girl get populated onto the sheet.

So, which titles fall on your personal bingo card? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fullmetal Alchemist Anyone?

You Can’t Beat Yuri On Ice…

When Anime’s Angriest Leads Assemble

The Rise Of A Certain Magical Index

The Ultimate One Piece Bingo

Bingo! Bingo Everywhere!

We See You, Lupin

You Willing To D-D-D-Duel Over This

When Bingo Goes A Step Too Far

Well, We Knew This Was Coming…

Tagged:
,

Related Posts