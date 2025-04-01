Dragon Ball Super Brings Back Frieza With New Look (Is the Manga Returning?)

The future of Dragon Ball Super‘s manga might be uncertain, but the series has brought Black Frieza back to the spotlight with an epic new look. Dragon Ball Super’s manga has been in the midst of a very long hiatus following franchise creator Akira Toriyama’s passing last year. The series has wrapped up with the end of its adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and that could have served as a solid ending point for the long running series. But unfortunately for fans, there’s still one big cliffhanger that has yet to be resolved as of the manga’s hiatus.

Dragon Ball Super introduced fans to a much stronger version of Frieza at the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc as it revealed that Frieza had trained for ten years in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber his army happened to find in space. This has brought about a godly new form, dubbed Black Frieza, that has since made the villain the strongest being in Universe 7, and now the villain has returned to the Dragon Ball Super manga in the back cover art for the latest volume. Check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on X.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 Inside Cover & Back illustration! pic.twitter.com/5jFSMwiadp — Hype (@DbsHype) April 1, 2025

What Is Going On With Black Frieza?

Frieza made his return to Dragon Ball Super as a surprising cameo at the end of the Granolah the Survivor Arc. Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah had been struggling against Gas as the Heeter was growing stronger thanks to wishes on the Dragon Balls, and it made the villain the strongest foe that Goku had ever faced. But all of a sudden, the fight comes to a surprising end when Frieza eliminates Gas with a single blow. Then quickly defeating both Goku and Vegeta without much trouble, Frieza reveals that he had been training for ten years within a Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Unlocking a new form he dubs “Black Frieza” as a result of this training, it’s revealed that he has now become the strongest warrior in Universe 7. This had been weighing over Goku and Vegeta’s head ever since, and it’s why the two of them headed to Beerus’ planet to train with Broly during the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. Now that Frieza has become such a strong foe, Goku and the others are trying their best to close the gap as soon as possible as Frieza’s threat is still very much active.

Is Dragon Ball Super Coming Back?

This new look at Black Frieza comes from the back cover of Dragon Ball Super Volume 24, which collects the final chapters of the series prior to the hiatus along with the special one-shot that briefly brought the manga back earlier this year. It’s yet to be revealed what the plans for the future of the series are, but this ominous look at Black Frieza could be a good sign for the future as the manga itself is not letting fans forget about the final cliffhanger that’s still yet to be explored.

Black Frieza is the final villain still lingering over the series before Toriyama’s passing, so the manga returning to settle the fight against him would be a way to fully close it all out. Dragon Ball Super does not need to return with several new arcs with even more new characters, but it would ne nice for fans to see how this story can end with Frieza being this strong. Goku and Vegeta could reach new higher forms to defeat him, and the thought of that eventually getting its own anime adaptation in the future would be exciting to see come to fruition.