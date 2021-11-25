Black Friday Is Bringing Huge Anime Deals Over at Funimation

Thanksgiving has arrived, and while most of our neighbors are having nice meals with their loved ones, others are keeping a close eye on anime. The clock is ticking down to Black Friday, and despite ongoing supply chain issues, anime merchandise is stepping out this season. Funimation is helping lead the charge with its Black Friday deals, and ComicBook.com wants to give you a sneak peek at what to expect.

“Funimation, the market leader in bringing anime to the forefront of audiences worldwide, revealed its Doorbuster Deals for the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving, starting Friday, November 26 at 8:00 am CST through Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 11:59 pm CST. Highlights include figures from the popular anime franchises Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Dragon Ball,” the company shared in a new statement.

For all holiday shoppers, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will put its Funko Pop bundle on sale tomorrow for just $26.99 USD (originally $44.99). The set includes Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu so this would be a stellar present for fans of the hit anime.

Another must-have comes courtesy of Goku as his Super Saiyan God Figure from Ultra Tokyo Connection will sell for $8.99 tomorrow (originally $19.99). The Saiyan’s G x Materia statue will be discounted the same, so Dragon Ball fans can nab both of the pieces if they’d like.

And of course, Funimation will have a slew of DVD and Blu-ray bundles for sale starting tomorrow morning. If you need any recommendations, I will never pass up the chance to suggest My Hero Academia or Yu Yu Hakusho. Demon Slayer also has several home video collections, and soon it will bring its first film to shelves with Funimation’s help.

Now, if you already have a Funimation subscription, you can nab even more goodies from Funimation beginning tomorrow. Premium and Premium Plus subscribers will have access to additional offers including Funko Pop figures and FiGPiNs. So if you’re eligible, you can read up on the specials below:

Free Young Goku on Nimbus Cloud (Silver-Chrome) Funko Pop! with ANY purchase



Choice of free Funimation Exclusive FiGPiN with a $200 purchase



Get a 10″ Glow in the Dark All Might Funko Pop! free with $300 MHA Purchase

Dragon Ball Z Funko Pop! Advent Calendar for 50% off with $50 DBZ Order (while supplies last)

Will you be nabbing any of these hot Black Friday deals? Or do you have your eyes set on another prize? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.