Huge Anime BOGO 40% Off Sale Has Merch From All of Your Favorite Shows

May is almost over, so and that means that there are precious few days left for retailers to run an anime sale with the convenient title “Ani-May”. Fortunately, Entertainment Earth got in under the gun with a massive buy one, get one 40% off sale on anime / manga merch from Great Eastern Entertainment, who hold rights to licenses such as Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece, and My Hero Academia to name a few. There are even some Sonic the Hedgehog and Mega Man items thrown in there for good measure.

You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. There are over 1200 items in all, ranging from backpacks and plush to jewelry and wallets. Use the checkboxes on the left to sort by your favorite anime or character. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $79 or more. The sale ends June 5th, but they’re still going to call it Ani-May because Ani-June just doesn’t work.

On a related note, anime series My Hero Academia got a new round of Funko Pop figures earlier today, and it includes the show’s coolest fight! Below you’ll find the complete list of new My Hero Academia Funko Pop figures along with links where they can be pre-ordered for a September release.

• My Hero Academia All Might Weakened Pop! Vinyl Figure #371

• My Hero Academia Todoroki Pop! Vinyl Figure #372

• My Hero Academia Deku Training Pop! Vinyl Figure #373

• My Hero Academia Tsuyu Pop! Vinyl Figure #374

• My Hero Academia Shota Aizawa Pop! Vinyl Figure #375

Look for the Shota Aizawa in hero costume exclusive at Hot Topic in August.

The complete lineup of My Hero Academia Funko Pop figures can be found here. Previous releases in the series include Deku, All Might, Katsuki, Ochaco, and Tenya. At the time of writing, those figures are listed as “temporarily out of stock” but they can still be backordered.

