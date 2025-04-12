Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Promo Hypes an Iconic Callback

The final arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is gearing up for its theatrical release in September 2025, and Ufotable isn’t wasting any time marketing the film. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer has been slowly releasing countdown illustrations to promote the release of the franchise’s final film collection, a trilogy set to adapt the entirety of the Infinity Castle arc and finally bring the anime adaptation to an end.

The two most recent promotional visuals featured on the Demon Slayer account depict Tanjiro in an action pose, swinging his iconic Nichirin blade. The other is a poster-style visual that serves as a callback to Season 1, Episode 7, where Tanjiro runs into Muzan disguised as a typical family man. Based on the numbering in the bottom corner of each post, it seems as though there will be 100 similar images released leading up to the first film in the upcoming trilogy’s September 12th, 2025 release date, following its July debut in Japan.

Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle Film Trilogy Is One Of Ufotable’s Most Ambitious Animated Works Yet

Ufotable is an iconic animation production studio that rose to prominence due to their absolutely stunning work on the Fate franchise and began working on adapting Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer in 2019. The adaptation has been, without a doubt, one of their most striking projects to date, featuring gorgeously animated action sequences with a lush art style that perfectly captures the original work’s unique illustrations. The hard work has paid off, as Demon Slayer has, as of writing, turned into one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. The manga has well over 150 million copies in circulation since the anime began, and the first film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train made $507 million USD worldwide, and became the highest-grossing anime film of all time, beating out Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, which made $395.8 million USD internationally.

While Mugen Train was impressive, there’s no doubt, based on the marketing for Infinity Castle, that Ufotable is aiming to push their production quality to new heights to properly send Demon Slayer off. The Infinity Castle arc of the manga is full of intense battles with members of the Hashira and the final, most deadly members of the Upper Moons – and, of course, the final showdown between Muzan and Tanjiro. The landscape of the castle itself is also a technical challenge for animators, as seen in the last episode of Demon Slayer‘s fourth season, which is constantly changing and shifting around the main cast at Muzan’s whim. All that said, the Demon Slayer anime adaptation has been nothing short of a labor of love from Ufotable, and having dedicated so many years to bringing the story to life, it’s only natural that the final battle would be one of its most stunning pieces of art they’ve created yet.

Source: Demon Slayer Official on X (Formerly Twitter)



