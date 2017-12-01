This Couple’s Break-Up Went Viral Over Some Insane Anime Theft

Dating is hard, and it’s even harder to be in a committed relationship. When things do not work out, the fallout can be hard to deal with, but one couple’s break-up is going viral for a rather odd reason.

After all, one of the jilted lovers wound up stealing nearly $1,000 of their ex’s anime.

Recently, reports from Japan confirmed a 23-year-old woman was arrested in Akashi last week for a surprising crime (via ANN). The unemployed woman is said to have stolen sever pricey anime DVDs belonging to her boyfriend.

According to reports, the perpetrator told eight DVD sets worth about $810 from her 49-year-old boyfriend whom she was living with. The woman resold the DVDs early one morning last week, and police say she did so because she had no money.

Police documents detail which DVDs the girlfriend stole, and anime fans will wince when they hear. Sets likes Fullmetal Alchemist Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha were amongst the items lifted. The police also said the victim noticed some of his personal belongings had gone missing before, but he filed an official report when his valuable DVD sets couldn’t be found.

Over on Twitter, an account began tweeting about the ordeal which seems to belong to the victim in question. Several photos of the man’s disturbed anime collection were shared, and he stressed the whole ordeal is “the truth and not a joke.” The victim went on to say he left the woman live with him as a favor and threatened to take the DVDs previously.

With the woman having confessed to her crimes, her former flame is looking to recover damages. The man said on Twitter he is currently searching for a lawyer and is itemizing a full list of DVDs sets missing from his possession.

Anime fans may not be able to relate to the case’s surprising thievery, but they should know how pricey DVD box sets can run. In the US, anime bundles often run upwards of $40 for the most basic purchases, but prices can inflate into the hundreds quickly. If you want to get an entire anime series on Blu-ray, you can expect to spend at least $100 and that is if you do not have to buy individual volumes.

Are you about to keep you anime collection under lock and key after hearing this horror story? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things anime!