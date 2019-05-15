Anime Expo 2019 Will Feature Ouran High School Host Club Creator, Bisco Hatori

If you were on the fence about attending Anime Expo this year, then it’s about time you reconsidered your stance. A big announcement from the vendor has gone live this week confirming an in-person appearance by Bisco Hatori.

Yes, that’s right. The creator of Ouran High School Host Club is coming to Los Angeles, and fans will have the chance to meet her at the annual convention.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome Bisco Hatori as a Guest of Honor at Anime Expo 2019 for her first-ever overseas appearance,” Anime Expo confirmed.

“Bisco Hatori made her manga debut with Isshun kan no Romance (A Moment of Romance) in LaLa DX magazine. Her breakout hit OURAN HIGH SCHOOL HOST CLUB became an international bestseller and was adapted into a popular anime series. Hatori’s other works include the paranormal romance MILLENNIUM SNOW as well as her latest series, the comedic BEHIND THE SCENES!!, which are available in English from VIZ Media.”

So far, Anime Expo has confirmed Hatori will appear at the event on a panel and do various autograph sessions. These events have yet to be scheduled, but Hatori’s appearance marks one of several announced for the convention. Aside from popular cosplayers, voice actors like Ryo Kitamura will appear alongside directors such as Shinya Sugai and Takumi Saito.

If you want to know more about Anime Expo, you can check out information about the event here. The annual convention is the largest anime convention in the United States, and will take place July 4 – 7 in Los Angeles, California with Preview Night being hosted on July 3.

