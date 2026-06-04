My Hero Academia Creator’s Recommended Series Is All Set For Its First Release

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Shueisha is known for several acclaimed classics such as One Piece and Dragon Ball. The magazine has been serializing new series for decades, and each year, it introduces new series for fans. Since the magazine has limited space for ongoing series, a lot of underperforming manga end up getting axed before they get a chance. The early reception plays a crucial role in deciding a series’ future, and it’s safe to say that Under Doctor is going to stay for a while. The series didn’t become a groundbreaking hit like Kagurabachi when it debuted, since instances like that are quite rare. However, the manga is still being well-received by both Japanese and international fans. Written and illustrated by Kyo Tanimoto, the series began serialization on January 25th, 2026, and has been making waves since then thanks to its exciting debut chapter. After almost six months of serialization, the manga is all set to release its first volume on June 4th, 2026.

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Ahead of the volume’s release, @WSJ_manga confirmed that the first volume includes a recommendation note from Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia. The information comes from a reliable source known for sharing all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series. Horikoshi is one of the most renowned mangaka of recent times, and his series has long surpassed the historic milestone of selling 100 million copies. While Under Doctor is Tanimoto’s first serialized manga, he previously worked with Horikoshi as his assistant. Now that Tanimoto’s series is all set for its first release, MHA creator is showing full support to a fellow creator. The release date for the first volume is only for the Japanese version, and the English release date will take at least a few months.

What Is Under Doctor About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story centers around a doctor named Haiji Kino, a mysterious doctor who can sleep anytime and anywhere. However, his skills can’t be taken lightly due to his ability to see lights emanating from a person’s body when he focuses on them.

Depending on the weak and brittle parts of the glow, he can deduce a person’s weak points and perform an accurate diagnosis without running any kind of tests or scans. After treating the food poisoning of a fellow flight passenger, Haiji discovers the plane he is currently traveling on has been hijacked. Luckily, his ability isn’t just to save people, but also to exploit his enemies’ weak points, making him unstoppable. He effortlessly manages to save everyone on the plane before jumping off to avoid revealing his true identity.

The protagonist stands out as an exceptionally talented assassin with more than a few unique abilities and a quirky personality. The manga releases weekly chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump, which is available to read every Sunday on the official Manga Plus app and Viz Media’s official website.

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