Studio Ghibli Teases Exciting New Update in July

For decades since its establishment in 1985, Studio Ghibli has remained the most iconic animation studio when it comes to anime movies. Every film produced by the studio is famous for its striking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery, fluid movement, and expressive characters, all while featuring visually stunning scenes. One of the co-founders and acclaimed director, Hayao Miyazaki, had a profound impact on shaping the studio’s legacy. He is renowned for acclaimed films such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many more. Even at the age of 85, he continues working on new films and projects and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. The studio kicked off the year with a gorgeous visual by Miyazaki for fans worldwide. 2026 is turning out to be a surprising year for Ghibli fans. Last month, Miyazaki stunned fans with newly drawn illustrations of some of his most famous works for a Panorama Box. The box uses a layering technique and creates an illusion of three-dimensional depth in the scenes drawn by Miyazaki, and is meant to be displayed at the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse starting July 8th, 2026. The Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture is unveiling one surprise after another. Following an exciting new work from Miyazaki, the studio revealed a new look at its collaboration with TOHO Cinemas.

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For over three decades now, the annual anime convention held in California, known as Anime Expo, has been bringing exciting news, merchandise, and more for fans across the globe. Each year, the convention celebrates Japanese pop culture, features panels, holds workshops, and much more.