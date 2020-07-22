Anime Fans Unite and Reveal How It Changed Their Lives

The medium of anime has been one that has brought together fans for decades, whether it be through Shonen series such as Dragon Ball and One Piece or against the grain series such as Assassination Classroom or Fooly Cooly, and followers of these series recently had the opportunity to share their memories from their favorite shows and how they have been affected for life because of them. With more and more series being released on the regular, there will seemingly be a never ending supply of stories that fans can dive into that may in fact change their lives forever!

Crunchyroll started the ball rolling on this debate, asking fans what series and anime moments were profound enough to leave a mark on the lives of those who have been following the adventures of some of their favorite characters across the board:

What anime moment most affected you? Has an anime ever changed your life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!