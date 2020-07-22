Anime Fans Unite and Reveal How It Changed Their Lives
The medium of anime has been one that has brought together fans for decades, whether it be through Shonen series such as Dragon Ball and One Piece or against the grain series such as Assassination Classroom or Fooly Cooly, and followers of these series recently had the opportunity to share their memories from their favorite shows and how they have been affected for life because of them. With more and more series being released on the regular, there will seemingly be a never ending supply of stories that fans can dive into that may in fact change their lives forever!
Crunchyroll started the ball rolling on this debate, asking fans what series and anime moments were profound enough to leave a mark on the lives of those who have been following the adventures of some of their favorite characters across the board:
July 21, 2020
Sword Art Online And Its Human Connections
Kirito being stuck in Aincrad taught me the importance of human connections and how a virtual world aka social media is just as real as real life. Something a lot of people don't think about. pic.twitter.com/SQP6qKAVF7— Joéca (@Joca80983276) July 21, 2020
Jumping Into Webtoons
Thanks to my love of anime & manga & webtoons, I'm now working on my very own webtoon with the help of 2 talented artists & a very kind editor that is both Akame ga Kill-ish with a mix of Index/Black Clover.— 🔞*＊✿❀𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕖𝕟𝔽𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕝𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕤𝕙❀✿＊*🔞 (@AnimooGrl1999) July 21, 2020
Be A Brother Like....Itachi?
itachi helped me be a brother like he was to my little brother when he was a sick ☺ pic.twitter.com/RkYlQGg2Go— ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ★ꜱᴛᴀʀ (@DEgbowon) July 21, 2020
Fairy Tail Brings Folks Together
It made me very happy to just be myself, a major fricken weeb XD— Razzu 💕 (@razzumint2306) July 21, 2020
And since my cousin and my sister like it too I’m now a bit closer to them because of it :3
And I got closer to 3 of my friends because of anime and I’m so glad I got closer to them :3
Anime is the best 💕 pic.twitter.com/vWV1nWRM7A
Goku Taught Us All
Anime taught me that a hero stands up to the bad guy, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/f8Q9IBXGyG— Angry Dwarf (@WickedShort86) July 22, 2020
Now THAT'S Commitment
The determination and never giving up attitude of the characters inspired me and helped me when I was losing my will to continue my road to MD. esp #NARUTO 's character. He will always be the best for me. ♥️ There are a lot of life lessons learned in Anime. 😊 pic.twitter.com/2VBGwuP2BS— blackswordsman (@eMDiKoNaAlam) July 22, 2020
Lights Some Darkest Hours
Anime saved my life in the darkest times 💖— Yuna-chan (@Yunahikary) July 22, 2020
Also I've had a lot of life learnings with those wonderful stories that we found in anime, I'm so thankful!
Anime show me the path and now, yaoi has won my entire heart 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/bDuKLdpkHc
The Desire To Improve
Wanting to improve myself as a person and become like someone like Akari from Aria, and look at the world in a more optimistic way like she does. Plenty of other iyashikei anime also helped me realize it fine to slow thing down and enjoy the little things in life. pic.twitter.com/xBjDjoGewj— WatchGiantRobo (@VanishingKira) July 22, 2020
