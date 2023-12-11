Anime Figures and Statues Are 50% Off For Green Monday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The "Green" in Green Monday isn't referring to the environment. It's referring to the enormous amount of cash that retailers make on the second Monday in December, which has traditionally been regarded as a cutoff date for online holiday shopping. That said, Entertainment Earth is offering one final deal for the road in 2023 that cuts prices on hundreds of toys and collectibles by 50%. A little bit of everything is up for grabs, but anime fans have the most options by far.

You can shop Entertainment Earth's entire Green Monday sale right here until 11:59pm PT on December 12th. The best anime items in the sale are available here, with statues, figures, model kits, Nenoroids, and more eligible for the deal. Look for items from franchise favorites like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and Attack on Titan. Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79 at checkout. All of the products are currently in stock, so expect quick sellouts.

On a related note, Godzilla: Minus One is now playing in U.S. theaters, and the reviews have been stellar as have been the box office returns. If you're a mega fan that felt like this film delivered the best Godzilla action in ages, then you might be interested in picking up the following figure from Super&:

Godzilla Ultimates Godzilla Minus One 8-inch Scale Figure From Super7 ($85 with free US shipping using the code WINTER79 / launches in September) – See at Entertainment Earth: "Godzilla has risen from the sea to ravage an unsuspecting post-war Japan and it has never looked more terrifying! Based on the same 3D models used for the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One and approved by director Takashi Yamazaki for authenticity, this highly-articulated Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla Minus One figure measures over 8" tall and 14" long, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, and comes with an interchangeable roaring head- all of which give it a visceral sense of power and danger! If you can overcome the undeniable urge to flee for safety, add this made-to-order Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla: Minus One to your kaiju collection!"