5 Anime Films Up For Consideration At The 90th Academy Awards

When the Academy Awards return for its 90th event, anime may be in full-show. Not long ago, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced 26 films have been submitted for consideration, and a handful of anime features made the list.
The pool of projects fighting to win Animated Feature Film for the next Academy Awards is a tough one. According to the latest reports by Variety, five anime films will duke it out along with 21 other films to be honored.
In This Corner of the World will usher Sunao Katabuchi into the running while Studio Ponoc’s debut film may carry on Studio Ghibli’s legacy. Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s Mary and the Witch’s Flower is up for consideration along with Kenji Kamiyama’s Napping Princess. A Silent Voice by Naoko Yamada is also looking to nab a nomination as well as Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale.
Last year, a handful of anime features were also put up for consideration. 27 films total vied for a nomination, and anime features like Your Name and The Red Turtle sought to take home the prize. The latter was the only anime film to garner a nomination, but Zootopia took Oscar home.
You can check out the full list of this year’s animated considerations below:
- The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Cinderella the Cat
Coco
Despicable Me 3
The Emoji Movie
Ethel & Ernest
Ferdinand
The Girl without Hands
In This Corner of the World
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Loving Vincent
Mary and The Witch’s Flower
Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
Napping Princess
A Silent Voice
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Star
Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale
Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming