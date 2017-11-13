5 Anime Films Up For Consideration At The 90th Academy Awards

When the Academy Awards return for its 90th event, anime may be in full-show. Not long ago, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced 26 films have been submitted for consideration, and a handful of anime features made the list.

The pool of projects fighting to win Animated Feature Film for the next Academy Awards is a tough one. According to the latest reports by Variety, five anime films will duke it out along with 21 other films to be honored.

In This Corner of the World will usher Sunao Katabuchi into the running while Studio Ponoc’s debut film may carry on Studio Ghibli’s legacy. Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s Mary and the Witch’s Flower is up for consideration along with Kenji Kamiyama’s Napping Princess. A Silent Voice by Naoko Yamada is also looking to nab a nomination as well as Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale.

Last year, a handful of anime features were also put up for consideration. 27 films total vied for a nomination, and anime features like Your Name and The Red Turtle sought to take home the prize. The latter was the only anime film to garner a nomination, but Zootopia took Oscar home.

You can check out the full list of this year’s animated considerations below: