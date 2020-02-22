Anime Japan Gives Update on Coronavirus Cancellations

Coronavirus (aka COVID-19) has been causing quite a stir across the world, with preventive measures being taken in multiple countries to turn the tide on the virus from spreading. Needless to say, the world of anime has also been affected as several series have been delayed from their normal schedule, as well as some anime related gatherings, such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Tournaments in Japan, being indefinitely suspended. With the news coming in fast and furious about the virus, fans were left to wonder if the upcoming Anime Japan convention would take place this year as usual. So what updates has the convention released?

Anime Japan 2020 will still be taking place, for now anyway. The convention coordinators are keeping a close eye on the virus and how it could potentially affect the anime gathering, which will be taking place from March 21st to the 22nd. With the upcoming anime convention looking to reveal some new information about Bleach and Attack On Titan, to name a few, fans are crossing their fingers that the event goes off without a hitch.

Anime Japan 2020 released the latest updates via their Official Twitter Account, stating that the event was still moving forward, with the convention potentially being canceled based on any serious updates when it comes to the virus and if it would potentially spread as a result:

Bushiroad has recently announced that they won’t be attending the upcoming convention, in fear of the virus, expressing their regret at missing the upcoming event. Crunchyroll reported the recent update from the company, stating that the company responsible for a number of different card games, as well as mobile games and apps. It recently took over the reins to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so it is definitely a big player in the entertainment industry in the East.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on any new information when it comes to Anime Japan and to learn more about the Corona Virus, visit this link!