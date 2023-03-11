Anime's Next Isekai Is All About a Reborn Vending Machine

The isekai genre is growing in size in the anime medium. While some series in the genre have been quite strange, including Uncle From Another World and Reincarnated As A Sword, a new entry set to arrive on the small screen this summer might take the cake. Reborn As A Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon is as strange as its name suggests and has released a new poster and trailer to familiarize fans with this ridiculous premise.

There are too many examples of isekai to list at this point, so narrowing down the best isekai is that much more difficult. Certainly, the most famous include franchises such as Sword Art Online, Overlord, Konosuba, and The Rising of the Shield Hero might be in the running. While the genre might tell varying stories via its manga, television series, and movies, the stories usually will see a mundane protagonist transported to a magical world unlike their own, with many heroes having to die in order to get there.

Reborn As A What??

Reborn As A Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon first premiered as a novel series in 2016 from creator Hirukuma. Following its success, it received a manga entry in 2021, with the anime adaptation only a few months away from debuting. Needless to say, the bizarreness of the premise might have many anime fans giving the first episode a watch to just see how the events of the isekai play out.

(Photo: Studio Gokumi)

Reborn As A Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon will stream on Crunchyroll this July. To get fans prepped for this bizarre series, the streaming service released the following official description: "After dying in a traffic accident, I find myself standing near an unfamiliar lake. My body won't move, I can't hear my voice, and when I try to shout in confusion, words that I never expected come out! "Get one free with a winner." I-it seems I've turned into a vending machine...! I can only do what actual vending machines can. It's impossible to move by myself, and there's no way for me to have any meaningful conversation-how am I going to survive some fantasy world's dungeon like this?!"

What is the strangest isekai series that you've seen to date? Will you be checking out this anime focusing on a vending machine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of isekai.