Anime Fans Rate All the Stuff That Ruins a Series Immediately

The world of anime, like any other medium, has its ups and downs when it comes to the various shows and movies that make landfall. However, a recent poll has had anime fans talking about some of the worst examples of instances and themes that have crippled a franchise in its tracks. With anime having a history of countless years, there certainly isn’t a shortage of examples and plenty of series that have unfortunately fallen into several traps that have fans questioning the overall quality of a beloved property.

Perhaps there is no better example of some of these problems than The Promised Neverland, which adapted the beloved manga series created by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu and ran into a number of issues with its second season. Wrapping up the entirety of the series that followed the orphans of Grace Field House, the series is already slated for a live-action series on Amazon, following a live-action movie released in Japan, though it seems that The Promised Neverland won’t be making a return to the medium of anime any time soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What is your best example of an element that brought down an anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bad anime.

Speedrunning

Comment

by from discussion

inanime

Stretching Things Out

Comment

by from discussion

inanime

Powerpoint Action

Comment

by from discussion

inanime

Drama Drama Drama

Comment

by from discussion

inanime

Relationships Out Of Nowhere

Comment

by from discussion

inanime

Too Much Screaming

Comment

by from discussion

inanime

Dialogue

Comment

by from discussion

inanime

Plot Armor

Comment

by from discussion

inanime

Braindead Supporting Characters