JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure And The Promised Neverland Cross Over With New Story

Hirohiko Araki might be best known for his popular anime franchise JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but the mangaka has also created some other short stories that might have fallen below the radar, with one of them being brought back thanks in part to the artistic talent of The Promised Neverland creator, Posuka Demizu. With Araki currently working on a brand new chapter of the journey of the Joestars with the next chapter of the Shonen franchise, currently titled JoJo Lands, the artist of the story that introduced the world to Grace Field House will be bringing back the story Cool Shock B.T.

If you’re unfamiliar with this lesser-known short story by JoJo creator Hirohiko Araki, the official description of Cool Shock B.T. might not answer as many questions as you may think:

“The creator of Baoh and JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken presents a manga about magic and mysteries! You’ll meet him at 13:13 pm, on Friday the 13th. He’ll do an uncanny intro where he plays a trick on you! And wherever he goes, trouble seems to always follow. Who is this person who creates such incidents? None other than Cool Shock BT!”

Hirohiko Araki shared the big news via his Official Twitter Account that one of his lesser-known works will be arriving this October, with the artist behind The Promised Neverland helping in bringing back this short story that premiered before the world of the Joestars was introduced to the anime world:

The world created by Hirohiko Araki in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure won’t just be receiving a new manga story following the conclusion of its eighth part, but will also receive an anime adaptation this December with Stone Ocean. Following the daughter of Stardust Crusader, Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne’s adventure will premiere on Netflix and will be releasing on a monthly schedule to tell the story of Stone Free and Jolyne’s quest to clear her name and fight Enemy Stands inside a maximum-security prison. Though The Promised Neverland’s anime came to a close with its controversial second season, the future seems bright for all things Joestar.

