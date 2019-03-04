Anime Fans Rank its 15 Strongest Heroes

One of the favorite debates among anime fans is figuring out not only which anime heroes would win in a fight, but which is the strongest out of all of them. It’s a tried and true test that fans in Japan recently chimed in on.

Popular site Goo Ranking polled over 3000 anime fans in Japan about which anime characters they felt were the strongest, and you can find the results of the poll below.

Saitama – One-Punch Man Koro-sensei – Assassination Classroom Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece Kusuo Saiki – The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Rimuru Tempest – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Gintoki Sakata – Gintama Hozuki – Hozuki’s Coolheadedness Tatsuya Shiba – The Irregular at Magic High School Sebastian Michaelis – Black Butler Jotaro Kujo – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Alucard – Hellsing Ultimate Kenshin Himura – Rurouni Kenshin Meliodas – The Seven Deadly Sins Lina Inverse – Slayers Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama – Mob Psycho 100

What most likely comes with little surprise is that fans voted One-Punch Man’s Saitama as the strongest anime character as he’s literally written to be the strongest character in his world. The same goes for the second place choice, Koro-sensei, who’s whole concept was that he was a supremely strong being. Another non-surprise is the third place choice, One Piece‘s Luffy, who just beat one of his strongest opponents yet in the anime.

The rest of the list offers more varied choices with the often forgotten Hozuki, Tatsuya Shiba, and Sebastain Michaelis. Their three series in particular aren’t brought up as often as others simply because they are not the most popular series out there. Notably, the only female character on this list is Lina Inverse from Slayers. There’s also the question of what fans in the West would say are the strongest anime characters. Dragon Ball’s Goku would probably be somewhere on the list.

It’s hard to argue with Saitama at the top, however. One-Punch Man Season 2 is currently on track for a premiere this April. One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs. Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

