Anime Fans Poll Their Most-Anticipated Series of Winter 2020

A new season is almost upon anime fans. At the beginning of 2020, the Winter season will get underway and bring a slew of series with it. Of course, fans have a few select shows they’re most excited to see, and they are letting those picks be known.

Thanks to a recent report, Crunchyroll has broken down a list of highly anticipated shows debut in Winter 2020. The poll, which the site eb-i Xpress conducted in Japan, asked netizens to pick out the shows they are most excited to see. And as you can guess, things got heated real quick amongst fans.

Want to see the list for yourself? You an check out the top ten ranking below:

Haikyuu!! TO THE TOP

A Certain Scientific Railgun T

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story

ISEKAI QUARTET 2

Heya Camp

Uchi Tama?! Uchi no Tama Shirimasen Ka?

Rikei ga Koi ni Ochita no de Shoumei shitemita

In/Spectre

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen

A Destructive God Sits Next to Me

As you can see, the top of the list is headed by Haikyuu. The show is one of the biggest debuts going live in 2020, so there is little surprise in it being the number one pick. Haikyuu has been quiet for years now following its third season which premiered in 2016. More than three years later, the Karasuno Volleyball Team will return to the small screen, and fans are eager to see it.

The top five include some other name-brand series. Madoka Magica will return for a spin-off series after its mainline anime shook up the industry in a big way. The horrific magical girl title plans to subvert more tropes with this side story, so fans can plan on seeing more gore. Other franchises like Isekai Quartet will also return in 2020 along with a slew of other newcomers.

Which series are on your to-watch list for Winter 2020?