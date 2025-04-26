Solo Leveling Star Shares Disappointing Season 3 Update

Solo Leveling’s global popularity has been nothing short of miraculous, but that also means fans are waiting for Jinwoo to continue his adventures more than ever now. The second season of the anime aired in the Winter 2025 anime season and immediately drew fans in with its stellar animation. Considering Solo Leveling’s popularity, it’s clear A-1 Pictures didn’t hold back at all, and even improved the animation quality by a mile. The story continues in Season 2 after Jinwoo becomes a Necromancer. We now witness his path to becoming an S-Rank Hunter before he heals his mother with the Elixir of Life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even with Jinwoo accomplishing his biggest goal, there are a lot of things left for him to do. After becoming the tenth S-Rank Hunter of Korea, he was expected to join the Jeju Island Raid but had to deny the offer for the sake of his family. However, when the mission was on the verge of failing, he had to step in and defeat the untouchable Ant King. Jinwoo’s army is bigger than ever now, and he’ll need them more than ever in Season 3 when he will face more powerful opponents than ever. However, although the studio hasn’t shared any information regarding Season 3, Jinwoo’s English voice actor, Aleks Le, sets fans up for disappointment, albeit hilariously.

Aleks Le comments on the dialogue used for 'Solo Leveling' Season 2 English Dub. He also provides info on the release date for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/sfyPIulBMh — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) April 24, 2025

Jinwoo’s English Voice Actor Shares First Information on Solo Leveling Season 3

In a clip shared by @SoloLevelAnime, a fan page of the anime, Aleks Le talks about the last two episodes of the second season. He also shares his experience working on the series and an Elden Ring reference, which is a unique addition in the dub. By the end of the almost four-minute video clip, he confirms Season 3 won’t be released for a while. Additionally, Le also says he has new information to share about the upcoming season. However, before he could finish his sentence, the video transitions to the ending song, which anime fans often complain about because of the cliffhanger. Almost every episode of the season ended in some kind of cliffhanger, before showing the ending song where the Shadow Monarch is walking in his castle.

On the bright side, he confirmed that there will be a third season, even though the season hasn’t been officially announced yet. Considering Solo Leveling’s massive popularity, it was pretty much obvious that we would get a third installment. However, unlike the first two seasons, which was released in two consecutive years, fans will have to wait longer to see Jinwoo continuing his journey. Even so, the wait will be completely worth it as the upcoming season will be full of surprises and more powerful opponents than ever. The challenges will be far greater than anything he has faced until now, but he will continue to fight for the safety of the people. Additionally, we will also learn about the origins of the System and Jinwoo’s identity as the Monarch of Shadows.

H/T: @SoloLevelAnime