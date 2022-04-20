Toei Faces Backlash Over Wrongful Wage and Labor Allegations

✖

The anime industry is expanding at a breakneck speed these days, and of course, that means its creators are riddled with growing pains. In the past decade, a number of complaints have surfaced about the industry's work conditions, and now Toei Company has stepped into the ring. Right now, the company is facing allegations of wrongful work practices and inciting netizens along the way.

The news comes from Bengo4, a legal page in Japan that documents various cases overseas. It was there fans learned the Central Labor Relations Committee's Labor Standards Inspection Office passed a formal advisory to Toei. The media company was sent the recommendation over allegations of forced and often unpaid overtime.

The report says Toei has already responded to the notice from the labor division. The company says the advisory is "fair" and that its leaders are taking steps to improve its work practices. All of this comes after an anonymous assistant producer filed complaints against Toei alongside a support union over wrongful work and labor practices.

According to the woman's testimony, she came to the support union in hopes of filing a lawsuit against Toei following her experiences at the company last fall. The producer says she was forced into a 'fixed overtime' system that would prevent her from being compensated for work done outside of usual hours. She says work hours at Toei exceeded 13 hours a day regularly, and to make things worse, the producer experienced sexual harassment on the job. The producer says a freelance coworker touched her inappropriately among other complaints, but none of her harassment reports were ever addressed by managers.

This news is understandably upsetting, and it shows how the anime industry is still behind with its labor practices. Unlivable wages and unfair overtime have plagued the industry for decades now. The situation is becoming increasingly volatile as anime's popularity continues to explode globally. And now, Toei is facing backlash for its participation in the problem.

