All You Need Is Kill to Host Early Premiere (But There’s a Catch)

All You Need Is Kill, from the same novel that inspired the Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt starring Edge of Tomorrow, is going to be hosting an early premiere of its new anime soon for a few lucky animation fans. All You Need Is Kill is a novel from Hiroshi Sakurazaka and Yoshitoshi Abe that sees a soldier dying on a battlefield only to find that he wakes up earlier in the day. Finding himself stuck in a time loop, this novel has led to a full manga adaptation, Hollywood’s feature film release, and now a new anime adaptation with the aim of telling a new side of the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All You Need Is Kill is a new feature film from Warner Bros. Japan, but has yet to announce its release plans as of the time of this publication. That’s going to change fairly soon, however, as All You Need Is Kill has been selected as one of the Midnight Specials for the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival. This will be the first real showcase for the film for fans in attendance, and as a result more details about the coming project have been revealed.

Warner Bros. Japan

What Is All You Need Is Kill?

All You Need Is Kill is a new animated feature film taking on the original novel, but will tell the story from a different angle seen in the novel or in Edge of Tomorrow. This is immediately noticeable by its different protagonist as Keiji Kiriya got most of the attention in the original work before crossing paths with someone who was also in a time loop named Rita (who just might be the protagonist seen in promotional materials). According to the listing for Annecy, the feature film runs for 82 minutes and 12 seconds in total too.

All You Need Is Kill is directed by Kenichiro Akimoto for STUDIO4°C with Warner Bros. Japan overseeing its production. Annecy also provided the first synopsis for the coming film and teases it as such, “Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The Boso Peninsula. A massive, unidentified plant from outer space, known as ‘Darol’, has spread its roots across the land, wreaking havoc with its electromagnetic waves and high-concentration gas, devastating the environment on a massive scale. To aid in the recovery efforts, volunteers from across the country and abroad have been randomly selected.”

Warner Bros. Japan

Warner Bros. Plans for Annecy 2025 Revealed

All You Need Is Kill is just one of the many planned showcases Warner Bros. has planned for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which takes place June 8-14. There will not only be showcases for new Warner Bros. Animation projects coming to Adult Swim such as Get Jiro! (which adapts a comic series written by Anthony Bourdain), Smiling Friends, and more, but also have some big plans in store to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Cartoon Network Studios with a special panel coming to the event.

Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios is a special panel bringing together famed creators from across the studio’s tenure including Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake). These plans prove that Warner Bros has a lot in store for animation fans, and hopefully some of these big updates make it outside of the festival too so fans get to see what’s in store for the future of anime and animation under the Warner Bros. umbrella.