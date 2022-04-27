Anime Poll Reveals Which Shows Japanese Fans Love the Most

✖

The medium of anime is becoming more popular with each passing day, with streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Disney+, and Netflix looking to get on the ground room floor by creating their own original anime series and movies. With manga still being the primary resource for adaptations in anime, it's no surprise that fans are still picking up copies from the likes of Shueisha, Kodansha, and Young Animal to name a few, as a new fan poll has once again asked the question of which manga series is the best.

In the list that was put together based on fan input, there are plenty of Shonen franchises that made the list, with Weekly Shonen Jump continuing to create action-based stories that have somewhat of a similar structure across the board. In recent years though, we've seen some big stories arrive, such as Attack on Titan, that break the mold. With some major anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan either having already come to an end or looking to wrap their stories, it will be interesting to see if this list changes in the future.

The list of the most popular manga series, and the number of participants that voted, is listed below, with some predictable franchises such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, and Attack on Titan easily making the list and resting squarely in the top ten:

One Piece (33,600) Demon Slayer (29,100) Slam Dunk (26,700) Detective Conan (25,400) Dragon Ball (22,400) Attack on Titan (21,900) Naruto (19,800) Haikyu!! (18,700) Fullmetal Alchemist (18,500) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (17,100) Hunter X Hunter (16,200) Gintama (16,100) Kingdom (15,200) World Trigger (11,700) Doraemon (11,300) My Hero Academia (10,900) Yu Yu Hakusho (8,600) Black Jack (8,200) Jujutsu Kaisen (8,000) Natsume's Book of Friends (7,400)

Publishers like Weekly Shonen Jump, Kodansha, Young Animal, and more continue to introduce fans around the world to major manga stories, and with the internet helping in pushing forward the medium, the sky is definitely the limit.

Via TV Fandom Lounge