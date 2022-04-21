Here Are 2022's Most Popular Anime Series So Far

10.) The Case Study of Vanitas (Photo: Aniplex) Plenty of anime franchises have focused on vampires over the years, including the likes of Hellsing, Vampire Hunter D, and Blood to name a few, but the most popular today seems to be The Case Study of Vanitas, which released its first anime episodes last year. If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this supernatural story, the official description of Crunchyroll reads as such: "It's 19th-century Paris, and young vampire Noé hunts for the Book of Vanitas. Attacked by a vampire driven insane, a human doctor called Vanitas tempts Noé with a mad crusade to "cure" the entire vampire race. While allying with him may be dangerous, news reaches Vanitas that the Beast of Gévaudan has returned, and Noé is being brought along to investigate this phantom from the past." prevnext

9.) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Photo: asread / Studio Mother) Arifureta: From Commonplace To World's Strongest is one of the biggest Isekai series in recent memory, joining the ranks of The Rising of the Shield Hero, Sword Art Online, and Log Horizon when it comes to the unique genre within the medium of anime. With the series netting two seasons, the official description of the series reads as such: "After Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical world, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon. To thrive in this savage world, Hajime will have no choice but to welcome the abyss."

8.) World's End Harem World's End Harem depicts a story similar to that of the popular comic book, Y The Last Man, wherein one man is attempting to survive in a world where the female population vastly outnumbers him. If you have yet to catch this series, Crunchyroll offered the following official description of the eleven episode series: "Mizuhara Reito is an ordinary boy who wakes up in a world of 5 billion women and 5 men. Now it's up to him to repopulate the human species. Can he stay loyal to his missing childhood friend when all humankind is counting on him to sleep with as many girls as possible?"

7.) Ranking of Kings (Photo: WIT Studio) Ranking of Kings is one of the latest offerings from Wit Studio, following the story of the young prince Boiichi as he attempts to make friends in a world of magic and mysticism. With the new anime series recently finishing its first season and using an animation style that is unlike many other anime series on the market today, fans are hoping that Wit will return to continue the story of the mute prince in a season two.

6.) Detective Conan (Photo: TMS Entertainment) Detective Conan is basically an institution at this point, with the series also referred to as Case Closed having over one thousand episodes of its anime to date. With the recently released movie, Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween, making some big strides at the box office in Japan, a recent report from creators behind the movies states that there might be up to thirty movies to fill out the mystery series. Later this year, Netflix will release two new spin-off series, expanding the world of the detective trapped in a toddler's body.

5.) My Dress-Up Darling (Photo: Cloverworks) One of the newcomers to the scene, My Dress-Up Darling has taken the world by storm by exploring the story of a young man and woman who discover a connection with one another thanks to the world of cosplay. If you haven't experienced this one, the official description from Crunchyroll reads as such: "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

4.) Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Photo: Shueisha) Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has thrown some serious curveballs at fans in the past year or so, with creator Masashi Kishimoto returning to writing duties and wasting little time in killing two major players in the war between Konoha and the Kara Organization. With Jigen, the head of Kara, and the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama, both biting the bullet, a new era has begun in the Shonen franchise where anything can happen and any hero or villain might be on the cutting board.

3.) Attack on Titan (Photo: MAPPA) Attack on Titan is set to continue with its final season next year in 2023, finally delivering the last episodes of the struggle between the island of Paradis and the nation of Marley. With Attack on Titan's popularity surging thanks to the second part of season four, Studio MAPPA is all-in when it comes to finally bringing the story of Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment to an end.

2.) Demon Slayer (Photo: ufotable) Demon Slayer and One Piece has been in a long-running battle, with the rookie series often managing to overtake Luffy and his friends. Even though the manga ended a few years ago, the second season of the anime adaptation has kept anime fans around the world glued to their seats, as a third season introducing the Swordsmith Arc is set to begin.