This Anime Website Was Made to Insult Your Taste in Shows

Anime has only continued to grow in popularity in recent memory and thanks to this, fans of the medium have been taking the opportunity to think of original and dynamic new ways to inject humor into the hobby. One such case has been making the rounds online as one devoted fan has created a website that specifically will look at anime fans' taste in series and/or movies and ruthlessly criticize them for it. If you want to have your taste in anime critiqued, this website might be the one for you.

The website in question, "WrongOpinions.moe" was created by a dedicated anime fan who even took the opportunity to share an example of how the site derided their taste in the medium. Here is how they describe what the site does and how it manages to critique an anime fan's tastes: "I have spent the last ~6 months building WrongOpinions.moe, a website that finds your worst (but hopefully most interesting) opinions and displays them in an easily-sharable image, complete with plenty of playful insults. All you need is a MAL account with a public animelist."

"The website is completely free to use and doesn't have any ads, and I promise to keep it that way. This is just a hobby project, not something I intend to monetize. If you're a developer, the whole project is open source (GPL) so feel free to read through the code or even use it as a starting point for building your own site."

(Photo: WrongOpinions.Moe)

Prepare To Be Anime Critiqued

The hilarious site in question uses the website, MyAnimeList, to compile its critiques. If you're unfamiliar with the social cataloging site, MyAnimeList allows users to rank anime and manga, while also sharing with the world the series that they have consumed over the years. First beginning in 2004, the site has grown in users to the point with it even has partnered with movers and shakers in the manga world such as Viz Media and Kodansha. Needless to say, there are more than enough anime fans out there who have some hot takes to add to the discourse.

