Cancelled Shonen Jump Creator Reveals Reveals First Look at New Series Return After 2 Years

One major creator is making their return to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a new series two years after a failed effort, and has dropped the first look at what to expect from their comeback. Shonen Jump has kicked off the month with the reveal that they will be introducing three brand new titles to the magazine over the course of the next few weeks. The latest debut, Animal Signal, had its launch first, but it’s time to get ready for what’s coming next as a creator makes their return.

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Shonen Jump magazine is introducing three new titles over the course of the month, and the next issue of the series will see the debut of HAL FORMULA, created by Kento Terasaka. This creator’s previous series was cancelled shortly into its own run back in 2024, but now has another chance of finding an audience with their latest comeback to Shonen Jump. You can check out the first look at HAL FORMULA below as teased by Shueisha.

HAL FORMULA Reveals First Look at Shonen Jump Debut

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kento Terasaka’s HAL FORMULA will be making its debut with the June 15th issue of Shonen Jump magazine, so it won’t be too much longer before we get to see what this new series has to offer. The first look already teases a bit of how it’s going to stand out from the rest of the pack as it’s not only a sports series (which Shonen Jump is going to need even more of in the coming weeks), but it seems to be a racing series as well. There really haven’t been many of those in Shonen Jump, so it’s starting out on a great foot forward.

Kento Terasaka’s last major effort with Shonen Jump debuted back in 2023. Green Green Greens only ran for a little under 30 chapters, and was cancelled within the first six months or so of its serialization. It was a golf series that stood out from the rest of the pack thanks to the fact it’s been quite a while since golf got a focus in the magazine, but it really didn’t grab fans the way Shueisha had hoped. So there’s a hope that Terasaka has better luck this time around.

What’s Ending in Shonen Jump Next?

Courtesy of Shueisha

With HAL FORMULA coming to the magazine in the next week, Animal Signal debuting at the start of the month, and one more new series still to come, Shonen Jump needs to make some room in its pages. There’s a chance that another series will be cancelled within the next couple of weeks following the five other cancellations seen through the year thus far, but there’s an even greater chance that a long running title will be reaching its natural end instead.

There are now several major Shonen Jump stories that are in the midst of their final arcs within the magazine with Sakamoto Days, Blue Box, Witch Watch, and Hima-Ten! all previously revealing that they were each nearing the ends of their respective runs. We’ll have to see how the rest of the month shakes out as more major changes take place.

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