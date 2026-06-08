Blue Lock Season 3 Just Dropped Its First Look Ahead of Anime Return

Blue Lock is now in the works on Season 3 of the anime, and the franchise has just dropped the first look at is next wave of episodes teasing what’s next. Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s Blue Lock has become one of the biggest sports breakout hits of the last few years ever since it made its TV anime debut, and now the franchise is gearing up for even more with a new season of the anime now in the works. And it’s going to push Yoichi Isagi further beyond his limits.

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Right in time for the FIFA World Cup, Blue Lock has kicked off its own celebration for “Blue Lock Day,” on June 9th in Japan. While there’s plenty to celebrate with a live-action movie coming to theaters in that region later this year, Blue Lock has also given fans even more to look forward to with the first major look at the next season titled Blue

Lock NEO EGOIST LEAGUE. You can check out the first look at the new Blue Lock season below as it tees up Yoichi’s next big hurder.

Blue Lock Season 3 Confirmed as Neo Egoist League

©Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, Kodansha / “Blue Lock” Production Committee

As detailed via press release, Blue Lock NEO EGOIST LEAGUE is the official title for the highly anticipated third season of the anime franchise. No release window or date has been announced for the coming season as of this time, however, so it’s now the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened so far in both the first two seasons and feature film release now streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll in the meantime. And you’ll need to do so because this new season is picking up right from where it all left off after Season 2.

Eight Bit will continue to be the production studio behind the anime franchise, and Kazuki Ura will be reprising his role as the voice of Yoichi Isagi. Ura shared his excitement for the coming season and revealed he’s been waiting for this arc since the beginning, “Around the same time recording began for Episode 1 of the BLUE LOCK TV anime, the Neo Egoist League arc also began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine…Since that day, the Neo Egoist League has been both a goal and a dream for me. And now, that dream is finally becoming reality. I genuinely cannot contain my excitement.”

What’s New for Blue Lock Season 3?

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The major new addition making their debut in Blue Lock NEO EGOIST LEAGUE is Michael Kaiser, who will be voiced by Mamoru Miyano in the anime. After defeating the U-20 Japan team in the second season, Kaiser will be leading Europe’s own top strikers as they take their shot at Blue Lock’s recruits next. He’s one of the best young players in the world in total, so Isagi and the others really have their work cut out for them in the coming season.

Blue Lock‘s third season is certainly one of the most anticipated returns given how highly rated the second season had been, and the franchise is really going all out for what could be coming next down the pipeline. It’s time to check it out and see why it’s been such a major sports hit with fans lately.

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