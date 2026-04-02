Anime’s Most Underrated Isekai-Lite is Coming to Netflix (With a Catch)

With the streaming wars continuously featuring major entries in the anime world, it should be no surprise that the isekai genre is getting its time to shine on some of the biggest streaming services. For Netflix, the platform has housed some major isekai franchises, including Uncle From Another World, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Konosuba, and Overlord. Luckily, Netflix isn’t finished examining this popular side of the anime medium. A major isekai anime is set to land on the platform, though there is an asterisk attached to this news when it comes to this anime partnership.

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Shangri-La Frontier has become a hit for the isekai genre, though the series has a long way to go before it can hit the same heights as the likes of Sword Art Online and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Luckily, more fans are discovering the adventures of Sunraku and his journey through the titular digital landscape. Shangri-La Frontier’s first season, and only its first season, will arrive on Netflix on May 1st. As of the writing of this article, the second isekai season has yet to be confirmed for the platform, but fingers crossed that the entirety of Sunraku’s tale will find its way onto the platform.

Shangri-La Frontier’s Rise in Power

C2C

Shangri-La Frontier has announced that Sunraku’s story is far from finished, as a third season is on the way from Studio C2C. While the stakes couldn’t be lower for the bird-mask-wearing protagonist, considering that all the adventures are taking place in a video game, the slick animation and interesting characterization have garnered a major fanbase for the isekai. The series has, so far, sixteen million copies of its source material in circulation, making it a major player in the anime world. There are arguments to be made that Sunraku’s story skirts the line between isekai and a “Virtual Reality Massively Multiplayer Online” anime, but the television series is still worth checking out all the same.

Luckily, Shangri-La Frontier is far from the only upcoming anime that is arriving on Netflix. Dorohedoro has returned for a second season, while this April will also see the likes of The Ramparts of Ice, Wind Breaker’s second season, Vivy Fluorite Eye’s Song, and Dandelion laning on the platform. This month will also see Netflix diving into two of the most popular anime running today, as the streamer will acquire the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen and plans on housing One Piece’s Elbaph Arc.

Isekai has become a big ticket item for the anime world, with the general premise revolving around dropping a protagonist into a world far different from the one they knew before. With more franchises finding success in this genre, anime fans should continue to prepare for a deluge of shows that take advantage of these wild landscapes.

What do you think of Sunraku and his fellow digital warriors making their way to Netflix? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!