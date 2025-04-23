One of The Strangest Isekai Anime Shares Good News For Fans

When it comes to the isekai genre in anime, the stories that make up this unique medium are coming in fast and furious. While anime like Sword Art Online, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Overlord, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation paved the way for future shows, there is one series that has almost become a meme thanks to its wild premise. Reborn As A Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon will return with a second season and the bizarre isekai has revealed its first trailer along with the confirmation.

The isekai franchise has shared the following message regarding its upcoming return, as the television series attempts to play catch-up with the original light novel series and manga, “The light novel “I Was Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon” by Hiruma-sensei became a hot topic after ranking first in the daily, weekly, and monthly rankings on the novel submission site “Let’s Become a Novelist”. The bizarre setting of being reborn in another world as a vending machine and the attractive characters have become a hot topic, attracting attention not only from Japan but also from overseas. The original novel is currently on sale up to volume 3 from Sneaker Bunko (published by KADOKAWA), and the comic version is on sale up to volume 2 from Dengeki Comics NEXT. The second season of this popular work has been decided! In the 2nd season, the story of Hakkon, a vending machine who adventures with his friends in another world, will enter a new and turbulent chapter!”

What made Reborn As A Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon stick out is the fact that its protagonist is brought back to life as this piece of technology that you don’t normally find in a magical dungeon by any stretch of the imagination. Despite no longer having limbs, main character Boxxo makes good use of his new status by aiding his newfound friend Lammis with supplies that she would have otherwise not encountered. While the isekai genre normally focuses on mundane protagonists dropped into unbelievable worlds. this Vending Machine has a journey that is unlike anything else in the anime world these days.

Reborn As A Vending Machine is in good company this year when it comes to anime isekai. Most recently, The Beginning After The End had a long-awaited reveal earlier in 2025, though the anime adaptation has been mired in controversy thanks to its animation. With plenty more new isekai arrivals and returning series, it will be interesting to see if the Vending Machine will hit big heights in the future.

