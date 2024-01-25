Aniplex Teases a Mystery Anime Comeback With New Promo

Aniplex is one of the biggest names in anime, and it has some serious hits under its belt. From Sword Art Online to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the company has done it all. Not long ago, Aniplex made headlines as it began teasing big anime projects like Monogatari's return. Now, the company is at it again, and its latest teaser has fans standing at attention.

The update comes courtesy of the official Aniplex website in Japan. If you check out the channel's YouTube, you will see a mysterious countdown has launched. When January 27th arrives in Japan, Aniplex will announce a new anime title, and the company has only this to say about the teaser:

(Photo: Aniplex)

"As a result of our rigorous selection process, your talent has been recognized and you have been chosen as a suitable student for our academy. Studying at our academy could be the key to discovering the truth hidden within our seemingly mundane world and within yourself. Would you be willing to take this first step? We will be waiting for you at Midnight of January 27."

Of course, the Aniplex promo has netizens buzzing as fans uncovered the company's previous teaser ahead of time. When it comes to this promo, it seems netizens are in one of two camps. Some believe the teaser is geared towards Call of the Night season two while plenty mothers believes Dragon Raja is preparing for a comeback.

Call of the Night left fans buzzing as its manga came to a close recently, but anime sleuths were able to match the promo's background art to Dragon Raja. The series has a single season out now, and a second was announced by Tencent in 2022. With Aniplex's help, Dragon Raja season two might be on the horizon at last. But for now, we will have to wait and see how this Aniplex countdown pans out.

