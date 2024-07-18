Arcane Season 1 Shares First Look at Blu-ray Bundles

Arcane stands as one of Netflix’s top series, and soon, it will bring season two to life. Of course, this means netizens across the globe are hitting up season one to refresh their memories. It won’t be long before GKIDS brings Arcane to Blu-ray at long last, and we’ve just been given a first look at the special bundles.

The update comes from GKIDS as it has previewed the different Arcane Blu-ray bundles. Starting at $45 USD, the Blu-ray bundles for Arcane season one look nothing short of gorgeous, and mega-fans can splurge on collector editions if they’d like.

The Blu-rays, which will ship in October, are spread between four bundles. GKIDS is offering a Collector’s Edition, a 4K UHD Steelbook, a Blu-ray Steelbook, and a Standard Blu-ray. Pre-orders for the standard editions are also available here on Amazon. So for those wanting to know more about each edition, you can find more details about them below:

Collector’s Edition

The 4K UHD Collector’s Set of Arcane: League of Legends Season One serves as the definitive showcase for the award-winning series, presenting all nine episodes in glorious 4K resolution and mastered in Dolby Vision HDR. In addition to the 4K UHD version, the Collector’s Edition includes standard Blu-ray discs. This limited-run set comes packed with extras inspired by the world of Arcane that you won’t find anywhere else, fit for the ultimate fanatic.

4K UHD Steelbook

This exclusive 4K UHD Steelbook edition of Arcane: League of Legends features a stunning Jinx-themed outer design. Get episodes 1 – 9 in the highest possible quality while repping Zaun’s own demolition diva.

Blu-ray Steelbook

The Vi-themed Steelbook edition of Arcane: League of Legends contains all nine episodes of Season One across three Blu-ray discs. Featuring exclusive outer design and casing based on Zaun’s lost daughter, this edition can face off against the Jinx 4K UHD version or stand alone in a collection.

Standard Blu-ray

If you’re just looking for the essentials, there’s plenty to love in the Arcane: League of Legends Season One standard edition. You’ll get all nine episodes on Blu-ray for the first time ever, all-new Bonus Features, and original cover art featuring Piltover and Zaun’s iconic cast of characters.

Want to know more about Arcane? No sweat! You can read up on the hit Netflix animated series thanks to its synopsis below:

“In the cities of Piltover and Zaun, tensions rise as inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords grow increasingly dissatisfied with the constraints of a devastated society. With the situation on the verge of being unsustainable, two sisters steal an artifact of immeasurable power. Discovery and danger collide as heroes are born and bonds are broken. Will this power change the world? Or will it lead to ruin? This is the world of Arcane.”

