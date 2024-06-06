Arcane Season 2 Shares First Footage: Watch

Netflix is ready to revisit the world of Arcane! This fall, the streaming service will bring the hit series back for season two. Today, Netflix shared its first clip of Arcane season two with fans, and it brings our favorite sisters back together.

As you can see above, the clip comes courtesy of Netflix as the company posted a special called Next on Netflix Animation: The Preview for 2024 and Beyond. The video features a bevy of new titles coming to Netflix like Terminator Zero, My One Girl, and Twilight of the Gods. The reel ends with Arcane, and it proves season two is looking good.

With Violet and Jinx back in action, Arcane season two are going to test the sisters in all new ways. Despite their love for one another, the pair have very clashing personalities, and their vision for the future could not be more different. Arcane season two will end up pitting the sisters against one another before long, so all eyes are on the show's fall premiere.

Currently, Arcane season two is slated to debut in November 2024. The series, which is set in the world of League of Legends, made its premiere in November 2021. With animation by Fortiche, Arcane earned rave reviews for its action sequences and complicated emotional beats. It didn't take long for Riot Games to order a second season with Netflix. And now, we have been given a special taste at how the show's comeback will go.

If you are not familiar with Arcane, you can always find its first season streaming now on Netflix. So for more info on the animated series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In the cities of Piltover and Zaun, tensions rise as inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords grow increasingly dissatisfied with the constraints of a devastated society. With the situation on the verge of being unsustainable, two sisters steal an artifact of immeasurable power. Discovery and danger collide as heroes are born and bonds are broken. Will this power change the world? Or will it lead to ruin? This is the world of Arcane."

What do you think about this first look at Arcane season two? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!