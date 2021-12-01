Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Shares Season 2 Premiere Date

With December now rolling in, the countdown to the winter season is shorter than ever. We are weeks out from enjoying some of the best anime has to offer, after all. From Demon Slayer to Attack on Titan, we’ve got goodies on the way, and fans have learned season two of Arifureta will go live before they expected!

The update comes from Funimation as the anime licensor hit up fans with the good news. It turns out Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest season two is slated to debut on January 13.

As you can see below, a brand-new poster was released in light of the date announcement, and it shows Hajime in the center with Yue. The pair are gearing up for their mid-January return, and fans of Arifureta are already marking down their calendars in anticipation.

If you aren’t familiar with Arifureta, you should know the first season is currently streaming on Funimation. The series follows a boy named Hajime who was a regular high school student until he was summoned to a fantastical world unlike his own. Despite his friends being gifted powerful stats, Hajime is pitifully weak, but he strives to bolster his stats after seeing how this power imbalance works in this new world. For more details on the hit series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not.

Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he’ll have no choice but to welcome the abyss.”

