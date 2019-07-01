Astra Lost in Space Previews First Episode in New Trailer

Astra Lost in Space, the upcoming space-based anime adaptation, has released a new promotional video that previews the first episode of the series. While the trailer focuses in large part on Kanata Hoshijima (voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya) and Aries Spring (voiced by Inori Minase), several other characters are shown and heard. If you’re looking to avoid spoilers, it focuses largely on the characters and not the exact plot of the manga, which the show is expected to follow.

The anime adaptation is being produced by Lerche, and Masaomi Ando serves as director. Keiko Kurosawa is responsible for character design, while Masatoshi Kai serves as art director. The anime television series adaptation will feature the opening song “star*frost” by nonoc. It was recently announced that Funimation would both simulcast and simuldub the show for the Summer 2019 series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Viz Media, which publishes the manga in English, describes Astra Lost in Space:

“It’s the year 2063, and interstellar space travel has become the norm. Eight students from Caird High School and one child set out on a routine planet camp excursion. While there, the students are mysteriously transported 5,000 light-years away to the middle of nowhere! Will they ever make it back home?!”

What do you think of the first episode preview? Are you excited to see the anime adaptation of Astra Lost in Space? Let us know in the comments!

Astra Lost in Space is a manga series from creator Kenta Shinohara that published online between May 2016 and December 2017 through the Shonen Jump+ website. As previously mentioned, Viz Media publishes the manga in English. The upcoming anime television series adaptation by Lerche will be the franchise’s first, and it is scheduled to premiere on July 3rd. Funimation’s simulcast and simuldub dates have not yet been announced, but are practically certain to occur in July.