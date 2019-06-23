Astra Lost in Space Shares New Trailer

Astra Lost in Space has shared a new trailer ahead of its premiere on television, which will be a one-hour special first episode on July 3rd. The new trailer features a ton of new footage, including glimpses of important events to come in the series as well as multiple characters interacting.

More specifically, the trailer, which you can check out above, features both Kanata Hoshijima (voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya) and Aries Spring (voiced by Inori Minase). It also showcases the television series’ opening song, “star*frost” by nonoc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Viz Media, which publishes the manga in English, describes Astra Lost in Space:

“It’s the year 2063, and interstellar space travel has become the norm. Eight students from Caird High School and one child set out on a routine planet camp excursion. While there, the students are mysteriously transported 5,000 light-years away to the middle of nowhere! Will they ever make it back home?!”

The anime adaptation is being produced by Lerche, and Masaomi Ando serves as director. Keiko Kurosawa is responsible for character design, while Masatoshi Kai serves as art director. It is currently unclear exactly how many episodes it will air for, and which — if any — of the streaming services it might appear on outside of Japan. A promotional video for the anime can be viewed above.

Now that we’ve seen even more of the show, how are you feeling about it? Are you looking forward to any particular aspect of Astra Lost in Space? Let us know in the comments!

Astra Lost in Space is a manga series from creator Kenta Shinohara that published online between May 2016 and December 2017 through the Shonen Jump+ website. As previously mentioned, Viz Media publishes the manga in English. The upcoming anime television series adaptation by Lerche will be the franchise’s first, and it is scheduled to premiere on July 3rd.

[H/T Crunchyroll]