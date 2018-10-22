Atlanta Falcons Player Shows-Off Slick ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Cleats

The Dragon Ball franchise is having a bigger and better year than ever, and NFL players have been showing their love for the series is big public ways, and this of course includes custom cleats.

Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. took to the their Shoe Talk special on Twitter to show-off his awesome Broly and Jiren cleats.

Where the Dragon Ball Z fans at?@Mo_12_Sanu showed off his @DragonBallSuper cleats on Shoe Talk 🔥👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/c7M3KnxX9Y — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 18, 2018

Sanu Sr.’s cleats are adorned with two major Dragon Ball foes, Jiren, who was an immensely powerful antagonist during Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, and Broly, who will be making a special appearance in the series’ new film later this year. Explaining why he chose the two foes, he mentions that the two of them had the kind of strength that pushed Goku to a new level.

Sanu Sr. is also as excited for the new film as the rest of us, even mentioning that he hopes to see the film a bit early. You might just be seeing it along with him! The NFL has been showing Dragon Ball Z all kinds of love as Cleveland Browns Tight Ends, Darren Fells and David Njoku, performed the fusion dance for a touchdown celebration, and it’s not the only anime either.

Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett recently gave a shout to Hunter x Hunter by taking on Netero’s pose after a successful sack. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also recently celebrated a touchdown with a shout out to Naruto‘s mighty Rasengan technique.

For those as excited for Dragon Ball Super: Broly as Sanu Sr., the film officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia and New Zealand. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”