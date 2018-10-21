‘Attack On Titan’ Tease Has Fans Worried It’s Ending

Attack on Titan stands as one of anime’s top titles, and its manga has long been regarded as one of Japan’s best. Hajime Isayama’s plot twists and turns have kept fans reading for years now, and it seems some big news is coming for the series. However, it looks like fans are less than excited about the teaser.

Right now, readers have convinced themselves Attack on Titan is heading towards its end, and fans aren’t even close to ready.

For those unaware of the recent hubbub, it all began when the editor of Attack on Titan shared a bit of surprising news. Fans were quick to translate the posts and revealed the manga is slated to share some announcements. At first, the editor said three such bombshells were coming, but a later tweet said it was actually four or five announcements.

At this time, there is no word on what those posts are or their content. Fans have been left to guess what is coming down the pipe, and social media has been flooded with readers fearing the worst.

When it comes to possible announcements, the end of Attack on Titan ranks high up on the list. These days, the manga is deep into its ‘Marley’ arc and pushed Paradis to the brink of all-out war with Marley. With Eren more unstable than ever, the end could be nigh for the manga, and fans seem to be getting that vibe right about now.

If the series isn’t ready to end just yet, there are other possibilities. There is a chance Isayama could confirm his target end-date for the manga or even tease its final arc. At the very least, Isayama may preview the death of a major character to keep fans in suspense until season three goes live next spring. So, if you are a fan of the franchise, you best be paying close attention to Isayama over the next month or so.

