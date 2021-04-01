Attack On Titan Cliffhanger Sets Up Marley's Counterattack

✖

The first half of Attack On Titan's fourth season has come to a close, and while fans will have to wait until 2022 to witness the final adventures of the Survey Corps in the anime, the latest episode gave us quite the cliffhanger as Marley launched their counterattack against the island of Paradis and Eren Jaeger himself. With Eldia in disarray as Eren and his Jaegerists have overtaken the military and are attempting to enact the "Euthanasia Plan", there are now three sides to the battle whose outcome will be sure to change the world of the anime forever.

The latest installment of Attack On Titan was chock full of twists and turns, as the Survey Regiment finds themselves under lock and key as the Jaegerists have thrown them into a prison cell to make sure their plan goes off without a hitch. With Yelena attempting to explain how Eren and Zeke's plan will save the Eldians from the torment that they bear from being born into this world, the younger Jaeger was busy attempting to root out the Marleyians in his midst as Pieck, aka the Cart Titan, reveals herself and holds a gun to his face in front of Gabi.

(Photo: MAPPA)

With Pieck explaining that she had come around to Eren's plan, Jaeger attempts to have the Marleyian soldier show him where her comrades are, with Gabi stunned at this apparent betrayal. The Cart Titan takes Eren to the roof and points out the "true enemy", pointing directly at Jaeger himself as the Jaw Titan launches a surprise attack and is inches from eating Eren and adding his power to his own.

In the final moments of the episode, Eren unleashes the power of the Attack Titan and looks on as a fleet of Marleyian soldiers arrives, specifically with Reiner, the Armored Titan, watching from above. Though we don't see this fight begin in the latest installment, the next chapter of Attack On Titan's anime is sure to have plenty of surprises when it lands early next year.

Long before we see the conclusion of Attack On Titan in the anime, the manga will be wrapped its story in only a few days, bringing to a close the story of the Survey Corps that has been one of the most popular in the world of anime.

Who do you think will come out the victor between Eren Jaeger and the forces of Marley when the anime series returns? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.